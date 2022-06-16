If there has been any lesson that life, and especially two years of parenting has taught me … is that I do better when I lower my expectations. At first that may sound a little negative. But I have found that I have greater peace and happiness when I lower my expectations for events, for the people around me, and even for myself.
I have a tendency to build up events, whether it is a holiday, a party, a trip, a life situation, a special meal. I will spend hours planning it in my mind, daydreaming about every little detail; and in my mind I create a situation that looks perfect, feels magical, but is totally unrealistic.
First, it is unrealistic to expect others to live up to the high expectations, and second, life has too many variables to consider - kids get sick, storms happen, flights are canceled, COVID surges, the turkey burns, not to mention that other people are also carrying expectations of their own that often do not match with my own. And anytime expectations are not met, inevitably disappointment occurs.
I know that I am not alone. I know that everyone has felt the disappointment of unmet expectations. High expectations can leave us rigid, inflexible, not too mention unpleasant to be around. Something that also occurs when expectations are too high…we leave no room for surprises, or unexpected joy, and overall happiness is compromised.
There is actually science to back this up. An MRI study from the University of London indicates that the secret to happiness is low expectations. Author and neuroscientist Robb Rutledge says, “Happiness depends not on how well things are going but whether things are going better or worse than expected… And when expectations are lowered it makes it more likely that an outcome will exceed those expectations and have a positive impact on happiness.” In addition to this, the research shows that like happiness, compassion is always a function of lowered expectations or standards. We’re happier to accept other people’s difficult behaviors when we expect less from them. Now I am not suggesting that you should walk around gloomy all of the time, having no expectations at all — rather finding a balance is helpful.
Throughout the Gospels I often wonder if people had different expectations for Jesus. After-all, they were hoping for a Messiah who come in power and might to save them from the oppression they were experiencing under the Roman occupation. Yet what they get is a baby in a manger; Someone who surrounds himself not with military and might, but with outcasts and sinners; Someone who doesn’t rule with power and money, but heals with a quiet word, or touch; Someone willing to die so that all my know new life. Yet, this is how God chooses to work, this is how God chooses to redeem, this is how God chooses to draw all people together.
I wonder what expectations we create for God? How frightening is it to let go of our expectations of how God should act, or who God should be? I wonder what would happen if instead of creating expectations (which is grounded in our earthly understandings) we stay open and curious to God’s actions. Maybe, just maybe, then we will find that there is more room for God to surprise us, and delight us. What might openness look like for us, and the way we live and love? What might curiosity look like for us as we look to be followers of Jesus here in Owatonna?
Dear readers, as we move into each new day let us remind one another that God is always with us, that we are loved by God and each other, and that in our staying open we can look forward to new and maybe surprising new roads that the Spirit is inspiring us to move in. Who knows the unexpected joys that may follow. Have a good week!