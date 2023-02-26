Yesterday, I was looking out at the Caribbean Sea while eating a breakfast someone cooked for me.
Today, I look out my office window and watch the snow fly as I pour over a week’s worth of emails and try to catch up. Oh, I also have to finish a sermon. Oh, I also need to get this article written before tomorrow. Oh, I also need to call some members. And I better not forget about the meetings I have this week that all need preparation. Yes, Lent is beginning which means we have an extra busy time of year. And yes, my kids and house also need attending to after being away for a week.
Oh my…. Sometimes, I’ve heard people argue that vacations just aren’t worth it.
I disagree because we all need to take a break. God actually designed rest into the order of creation. In Genesis, he finishes his work on day 6 and the Bible says, “he rested on the seventh day from all his work he had done. So God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it God rested from all his work that he had done in creation.” Later, in the 10 Commandments God tells the people they also should rest and keep Sabbath. Sabbath literally means, “to stop work, to rest”.
Why does God think it’s so important to take breaks and rest?
There are many reasons, but here are a couple. One, he knows that physical things have limits. They can only go so long before they break down. Studies show constantly how important sleep is as well as the value of taking vacations and days off to recharge our batteries. God cares about the physical, including our bodies and minds, and he tells us that we need to give them rest.
Two, taking rest and keeping sabbath shows our dependence on God. There’s something inside us that resists that. Something inside us that wants to show we can do it all on our own. And Sabbath, resting, shows us that we can’t. It shows us that in the end, God is the one who is in control and the world around us can keep functioning even if we take a break.
I was gone for a week and the church is good. My house is good. My kids are good. They all love me, but I can take a break and know God has provided for them quite well.
I am thankful that I had the chance take some time to rest with my wife in the Caribbean and to enjoy God’s creation. And as we enter this season of Lent, I encourage you to consider what Sabbath/rest looks like in your own life. Many give something up for Lent, but if you do so, I also encourage you to consider how this can be a time for reflection on our amazing God who provides for us and wants to give us rest.