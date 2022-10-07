How do you introduce yourself?
Sure, with your name, but what comes after that? Do you talk about your work? Family? Where you’re from? What things you like?
Right now, I’m wondering how best to introduce myself. I’m a new pastor in town. And in some ways, I’m new to the area. I came here from Lubbock, the heart of West Texas. I spent the last 16 years of life in Texas, but I grew up in MN, just up Interstate 35 in White Bear Lake. At the same time, I haven’t lived in MN for over 20 years. I’m a pastor here at Good Shepherd Lutheran and have served two churches previously, but I’ve also spent a chunk of time working in another profession and am adding a degree in counseling to my toolbelt. I love hunting and fishing and doing outdoors things, but that was rather hard for the last 20 years of life when lakes and good hunting land weren’t available to me.
Who am I?
A MinnesotaTexasotan…? I’m now Pastor of Discipleship but also a Pastoral Counselor? A former and now again aspiring outdoorsman?
These are all important parts of who I am, but they are not the center of who I am. Above all, I am a Child of God and one called by Jesus. I was talking about the miniseries, The Chosen, with a few different groups lately and so I was rewatching clips of Jesus calling disciples. There was so much that defined them previously, good and bad. Peter the strong but unsuccessful fisherman. Mary the gentle but also out of control hairdresser. Matthew the brilliant but outcast tax collector. They couldn’t reconcile the different parts of themselves or their pasts, but Jesus could. And He did it with a simple phrase, “Follow me.”
No matter what their past was, “Follow me”. No matter what their present looked like, “Follow me”. Jesus was in the business of taking all the parts of them, all their personalities, all their little foibles, and saying that He could start to forgive and mold them around one central identity — “follower of Jesus”.
That’s something I’ve loved watching in The Chosen and I look forward to seeing more of as the series continues. I’d encourage you to check it out if you haven’t already. And share it with others if you haven’t done that yet. It’s such a beautiful story of people meeting Jesus in ways that surprise them and change their concepts of God.
I know he keeps surprising and introducing himself to me in different ways.
And so, I’ll leave it at that as I say hello to you guys (or is it y’all? it’s MN and TX struggling inside of me). I look forward to living in Owatonna, following Jesus here, and getting to know people who might want to learn more about Him too.