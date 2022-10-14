These three words hang on the wall in my dining room, as well as being printed on the front of my daily planner. Since these three words – in two places - are ‘staring me’ down every day, one would guess that would be the state of my mind and heart every day. But I will be honest. It is not. On most days, my mind and heart are no where near feeling grateful, thankful, or blessed. With the uncertainty in the world these days, on so many levels, I am lucky to land somewhere near -maybe- one of those three words, on any given day.

Kris Oppegard is a deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments