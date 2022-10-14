These three words hang on the wall in my dining room, as well as being printed on the front of my daily planner. Since these three words – in two places - are ‘staring me’ down every day, one would guess that would be the state of my mind and heart every day. But I will be honest. It is not. On most days, my mind and heart are no where near feeling grateful, thankful, or blessed. With the uncertainty in the world these days, on so many levels, I am lucky to land somewhere near -maybe- one of those three words, on any given day.
However, as a person of faith, I strive for more in my life. I need more in my life. I know that my faith in God and my relationship with Jesus Christ give me the strength and hope to see the realities of the world around me yet live a life filled with gratefulness and thankfulness for the blessings that surround me.
Psalm 107:1 simply says, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”
God’s love does endure forever despite the state of the world around us. God’s love does endure forever so we can feel grateful, thankful, and blessed.
Feeling grateful, thankful, and blessed is about appreciating what one has, as opposed to what one wants. This is a life filled with gratitude.
Henri Nouwen writes, “Gratitude…goes beyond the “mine” and “thine” and claims the truth that all of life is a pure gift. The discipline of gratitude is the explicit effort to acknowledge that all I am and have, is given to me as a gift of love, a gift to be celebrated with joy. Gratitude as a discipline involves a conscious choice. I can choose to be grateful even when my emotions and feelings are still steeped in hurt and resentment. It is amazing how many occasions present themselves in which I can choose gratitude instead of a complaint. There is an Estonian proverb that says: “Who does not thank for little will not thank for much.””
There will always be things we may not feel grateful, thankful, or blessed for, but we can still have gratitude by putting a different focus on what those three words mean. Let's open the door for our hearts to be transformed as we focus not on just being grateful or thankful to God for our blessings but glorifying Him for being the One who blesses, as well.
Lord, Thank You for Your blessings of love, grace, mercy, and eternal life. Forgive me for focusing more on the negatives in my life than the positives. Fill my heart with Your spirit this fall so I can feel grateful, thankful, and blessed every day. In Jesus' Name, we pray, Amen.
Kris Oppegard is a deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church.
