Having had our fill of more than enough great food, and having weathered “Black Friday,” we now turn our attention to ADVENT, the beginning of a new church year. The long “green” season of Pentecost, the second half of the church year has finally passed, and then sandwiched in-between, we have just celebrated our National Holiday of Thanksgiving, which brings us to ADVENT, a time of watching and waiting.
ADVENT is the time it takes to have four Sundays prior to Christmas Day, so this year our ADVENT season is the longest it ever gets with Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. My guess is that you, like all the rest of us, are way too busy with way too many things, and that the more you do, the busier you get. Here is a challenge for you that might prove to be very healthy and also quite spiritual. Learn to say “NO” to some things.
Saying NO is usually not easy for us, but part of learning to say NO is actually saying NO. Some of the things you may say NO to are almost “no brainers.” But other things you might say NO to are things you really enjoy and don’t want to say NO to. Let me ask you the missional question: “What is God doing?” What is God doing in your life? What is God doing in the lives of those around you, whom you love and treasure? What does God want to do in you?
In order for you to think about and even contemplate those questions, you may need to slow down and stop what you are doing. If you want time to go slower, you need to do less, which means you need to be very careful and judicious about what it is you are doing as well as what you are choosing NOT to be doing. Good luck with that. Or, better yet, you could ask God to work in your heart to help you figure it out. God can do that. God is used to doing that. God does that in us all the time. You just may not realize it. Expect to be surprised. God is full of surprises.
Just like Thanksgiving has come and gone and we have been grateful, so, likewise, Christmas will be here before you know it. Slow down. Say “NO” to some things. Enjoy life. Count your many blessings. Share with others from what you have and who you are.
Thanksgiving is past. Christmas is coming. ADVENT is here. So we pause, and we watch, and we wait. May God fill your life with good things and surround you with good friends, even as you wait, and await the coming of Christmas.
Happy waiting!
Dave Klawiter is the pastor for St John Lutheran Church, ELCA in Owatonna.
