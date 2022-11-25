Having had our fill of more than enough great food, and having weathered “Black Friday,” we now turn our attention to ADVENT, the beginning of a new church year. The long “green” season of Pentecost, the second half of the church year has finally passed, and then sandwiched in-between, we have just celebrated our National Holiday of Thanksgiving, which brings us to ADVENT, a time of watching and waiting.


Dave Klawiter is the pastor for St John Lutheran Church, ELCA in Owatonna.

