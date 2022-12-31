My all-time favorite Christmas movie is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Chevy Chase plays the lovable Clark W. Griswold, who dreams of creating the “perfect” Christmas for his family.
Whether it is dragging the family into the freezing wilderness to find the perfect tree, or covering his house’s entire exterior with 25,000 twinkle lights, Clark works tirelessly to make his dreams of an idyllic Christmas come true.
But, all of Clark’s plans begin to unravel in epic form. Whatever can go wrong does go wrong, and the perfect Griswold Christmas becomes a big mess. Every time I watch the film, I giggle at the comedy, but there is also a part of me that is sad for Clark as I watch his hopes get crushed.
I think many of us can relate to Clark’s hopes to make the Christmas Season idyllic. We want everything to go just right. We work tirelessly to make sure the house is decorated, the gifts are bought, the cards are sent. We want everyone we love most to be with us, and to be safe, healthy, happy, and getting along.
However, like Clark Griswold, we are reminded that Christmas can’t be “perfect” because our lives are not perfect. In fact, our lives are pretty messy.
That first Christmas in Bethlehem was also anything but ideal. I am sure that Mary’s idea of a perfect birth plan never included traveling on her due date, mucky stables, feeding troughs, and dirty shepherd visitors. Yet this is how the Son of God came into the world.
Jesus was born in a lowly stable and laid in a messy manger. Maybe this type of birth was common for peasants, but certainly not ideal for someone with a resume that included the titles of Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace. Yet this is the Christmas message: that God, who is perfect in every way, comes into our imperfect and messy lives saying, “I want to be there — in the mess — with you.”
We spend a lot of time prettying up Christmas, trying to making it just right, trying to make it perfect. Yet Christmas is about the mess. God chooses to be with us in our lives, in beauty and in pain, and walks with us. God loves us in whatever state we are in, not to tidy up our mess, but to be present with us in our mess.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord (Luke 2:11).
The Rev. Amanda Floy is the associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.