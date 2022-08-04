We all go through stresses in life. That is just a normal thing even though we don’t want it to be. When we are in the midst of stressful periods of life though it can feel overwhelming. It can also make us feel isolated and alone. It can feel as though there is no one who can understand our situation or who can help us.
For the past few weeks I have been a little stressed out myself. There have been some very personal things that I have been trying to manage while also continuing to keep a lot of balls in the air with my church work. It can get a little hard some days to balance it all. In the midst of that stress I have been lifting all of it up in prayer to God. As of late my prayers have mostly been, “Alright God— I need you to help me here because I am at a loss on what to do next.” Not exactly eloquently worded, but it gets the point across. Then, just earlier this morning I got a phone call out of the blue from someone who is able to help me with one of the major things on my plate. Doors are opening, questions are being answered and things are moving forward in a positive direction.
I share this story as an example of how God’s faithfulness is at work. Even though our prayers may not always be answered exactly how we expect them to be or when we expect them to be, we can trust in God’s faithful action. God hears our prayers and promises to respond to them in some way, shape, or form. It may be through just a sense of God’s peace and presence with us when we are feeling sad, scared, or alone. It may be through an opportunity that comes our way. It could be through the words of comfort from a loved one or an offer of help. It can be through a phone call or email that comes out of the blue.
All throughout scripture we get stories of God’s faithfulness to people. God responds to the cries of Abraham in Genesis concerning sparing Sodom and Gomorrah from certain destruction and death (Genesis 18: 20-32). God hears the cries of the Israelite people in Exodus and brings them freedom. God comes to the aid of Peter when he is imprisoned because of his faith (Acts 12: 6-19). God works through Christ Jesus to bring salvation and redemption and reconciliation to the world.
Since God has brought help to all of these people in the past, then we can trust that God will do the same for us as well. So, the next time you are feeling stressed out, scared, or uncertain about something in your life my prayer is that you remember that you are not alone in it. God is always with you and you are not alone.
The Rev. Jacie Richmond is the Associate Pastor at St. John Lutheran Church.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.