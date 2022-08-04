We all go through stresses in life. That is just a normal thing even though we don’t want it to be. When we are in the midst of stressful periods of life though it can feel overwhelming. It can also make us feel isolated and alone. It can feel as though there is no one who can understand our situation or who can help us.

The Rev. Jacie Richmond is the Associate Pastor at St. John Lutheran Church.

