For being the short month, February sure is a full month: this year it begins with “Groundhog’s Day” on the 2nd , “Valentine’s Day” on the 14th, “President’s Day” on the 20th , and ends with “Ash Wednesday” on Feb 22nd . One of my favorite jokes is to ask:
“How many month’s have 28 days?” and, as a trick question, some might of course answer “One: February,” but the real answer is of course, “All twelve months have 28 days; the others just have a few more than February.”
Thirty days hath September, April, June, and November.
All the rest have thirty-one, Except February, except in leap years.
Then it gets an extra one.
A quick look on Wikipedia indicates that the reason February is a short month has to do with both the lunar year and then also the solar year. And why should that surprise us?
Originally, the lunar calendar had months of 29 or 30 days. But that wasn’t quite right. So it would need to be adjusted occasionally. The solar year is one quarter of 1461 days which is where we get our leap year every four years. I’ve often thought February got shortchanged so that winter would be two or three days shorter. Doubtful; but a good try.
Since we are talking years and lunar and solar things; in our church year, the way the date for Easter is set each year has also to do with the moon. “Easter is always the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox.” That is why Easter can sometimes come early and other years is can be quite late.
In the church we have a term “missional.” It is an old word that in the past fifteen to twenty years has found a resurgence of usage. The best way for me to define it is to ask the missional question: “What is God doing?” What is God doing in you? What is God doing in the lives of those around you? What is God doing in our world and in our time?
What I love about the missional question is that it refocuses our attention away from ourselves and directly upon God, and that’s the way it ought to be. Even in the short month you will have time to think and ponder and wonder about God; God in God’s vastness and infinity, but also God so close and personal that God makes God’s home in your heart and soul, and in the lives of those around you. In the midst of a long, cold winter, God warms our hearts and surrounds us with God’s love.
Dave Klawiter is the pastor for St John Lutheran Church, ELCA in Owatonna.