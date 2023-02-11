1 Corinthians 13:8
Love never ends. But as for prophecies, they will come to an end; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will come to an end.
To be perfectly honest, I have been watching too much television lately. The reason I know this is that I have heard myself saying “oh I love that commercial” one to many times. My favorite is the Progressive Insurance ads that follows a life coach, Dr. Rick, who helps new homeowners not become their parents. These ads never fail to make me chuckle, but there is another ad that never fails to warm my heart.
It is a commercial for Hershey’s kisses. The commercial features a woman dressed as cupid who goes around giving a “kiss” to people while saying “valentine’s day is for everyone – so, you get a kiss and you get a kiss.” The commercial ends with her giving a “kiss” to a very grumpy man who says “even me?”
Yes, my friend even you! That is the reason I love this commercial so much, it reminds us that God’s love is for everyone.
We see this so vividly in the Apostle Paul’s first letter to the people of Corinth-chapter 13. The apostle Paul used the word love nine times in this short chapter, which is tucked inside a book of Love (Bible), by an Author who is love. It is no wonder this chapter is read time and time again in wedding services.
The Bible tells us that God’s own self is love (1 John 4:8), it is fitting that this beautiful description of love should be well-known. Like our cupid does in the Hershey’s kiss commercial, we are called to live a life dedicated to the spreading God’s Love. In the United Methodist Church, we are encouraged every new year to recommit themselves to the Love of God.
One of the most powerful ways we do this is praying Wesley’s Covenant prayer. This prayer is a radical declaration of Love. For we are called to love in the same deep, constant and unselfish way God loves us. Let us prayer:
Wesley’s Covenant Prayer
I am no longer my own, but yours.
Put me to what you will, place me with whom you will.
Put me to doing, put me to suffering.
Let me be put to work for you or set aside for you,
Praised for you or criticized for you.
Let me be full, let me be empty.
Let me have all things, let me have nothing.
I freely and fully surrender all things to your glory and service.
And now, O wonderful and holy God, Creator, Redeemer, and Sustainer,
you are mine, and I am yours. So be it. And the covenant which I have made on earth,
Let it also be made in heaven. Amen.
So yes It’s Possible to Show God’s Love to Everyone – “you are loved by God” and “you are loved by God” and “you are loved by God!” Even me? Yes, even you are loved by God!