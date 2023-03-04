The Bible, the Holy Bible, is an amazing book. It is God’s love letter to us so that we can know about Him and, more importantly, know Him as a loving, personal and holy God. This book, both Old and New Testaments, is “God-breathed,” as the writers “were moved by the Holy Spirit, and they spoke from God” with the overarching theme of God’s love revealed in the person of the Jesus Christ.


The Rev. Brent Carlson is pastor at Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna.

