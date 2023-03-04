The Bible, the Holy Bible, is an amazing book. It is God’s love letter to us so that we can know about Him and, more importantly, know Him as a loving, personal and holy God. This book, both Old and New Testaments, is “God-breathed,” as the writers “were moved by the Holy Spirit, and they spoke from God” with the overarching theme of God’s love revealed in the person of the Jesus Christ.
To all who read, study, memorize and hear the Word of God, the Bible offers some phenomenal promises. In dark and troubling days, it is a lamp to guide our feet and a light for our path, and with so many voices telling us what to think and say, the Bible reveals what to believe and what not to believe along with how we should and shouldn’t live. To those who study and meditate on it “day and night,” God’s Word promises that those who obey it “will prosper and succeed,” and it tells us how to resist and avoid temptations that come our way. There are also some wonderful stories of women and men who trust God with their lives and find peace in the midst of their trials and troubles. In all honesty, the Bible accounts for their failures and successes, and those who believe God and live according to His plan discover joy in their life, their suffering, and even in their death for His sake. In His merciful love for us, God has recorded these examples of ordinary people so that we can be strong in a daily relationship with Him.
The Bible is full of stories, history, poetry and songs, wise sayings and proverbs for daily living, and prophecy for present and future events. There is even a love story intertwined throughout the whole book. And yes, there are some problems and things that we do not
understand. That doesn’t mean that we should stop reading. Instead, we should keep reading, studying and asking God, the author, to help us understand what we are reading. I know people that have read and studied the Bible for many years and they are still discovering new things that they did not know or understand.
Have you ever read the Bible just for fun and then gathered with a group of friends to discuss what you read, like a book club? Not too long ago, I was introduced to “Immerse: the Bible reading experience,” a Bible that was published to help make reading God’s Word more enjoyable. It is a Bible printed without chapter and verse divisions. There are no footnotes, cross-references or study guides. These tools are helpful for public reading, study and memorization, but sometimes they can be a hindrance to reading for enjoyment. “Immerse” is printed in paragraph form with poetry as poems. When I began reading the New Testament in this format, it read like the stories and the letters were supposed to be read. It was enlightening. Then, with an eight week reading plan, I met weekly with some friends to discuss what we had read by asking four simple questions: “What stood out to you this week?” Was there anything confusing or troubling?” “Did anything make you think differently about God?”And “How might this change the way you live?” Reading the Bible in community by reviewing what we had read was fascinating, and it provided the opportunity to learn from each other and grow in our understanding of God’s Word.
First of all and above all, let me encourage you to read, study and memorize your own Bible. It is truly an amazing book which needs to be discovered and re-discovered daily. Then, let me suggest that you check out “Immerse: the Bible reading experience.” I trust that you will find that experience helpful, and when you read it in community, I trust it add to your joy. May God bless you in your Bible reading.
The Rev. Brent Carlson is pastor at Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna.