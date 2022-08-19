I have to confess that I am a notorious procrastinator. I can put off anything until the last minute and this article is no exception. I am writing this on August 16, 2022, the first day of the Steel County Free Fair or SCFF. I have goaled myself that I can’t go over to the fair until this article is done! That’s how much I love the fair and I know many of you, not all, love it too.
The fair takes us back to a less complicated time. A nostalgia for the way it was. We want to see our favorite bands again, grab a malt at the dairy stand and watch the 4H kids show their animals. We want to see new things but we want to keep things the same too. This sense of nostalgia keeps calling us back year after year.
It is this same sense of nostalgia that call us back to church – especially when summer ends. As I gather my thought on a new school year and a new start to our church programs — a new sermon series, Sunday School, our Choir getting back together after a summer break, just to name a few. An old hymn keeps rolling off my tongue; “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling” (Hall Thompson 1880). “Come home, come home you who are weary come home; earnestly, tenderly Jesus is calling, Calling O sinner come home!”
In Matthew 23: 37 Jesus says “How often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings.”
That hymn reminds me of these words from Jesus whose fierce love for his us, in face of his own death, fill me such hope. Herod and the Pharisees are seeking to have Jesus killed for the way he is causing trouble throughout Galilee. He is filling people with thoughts about God as accepting all people, loving the unlovable, the unclean, the contaminated, the annoying.
Rev. Leah Shade writes “Nobody likes a mother hen. Mother hens are overprotective, interfering, overbearing. They cluck and pick and watch constantly. Nobody likes a mother hen. Unless... you are a vulnerable chick in need of protection. Unless all your life you’ve been deprived of a mother’s care. Unless all you’ve known is the feeling of being abandoned, left to your own devices, stranded to face the fox all by yourself.”
God does not want us to go through life alone. To face the barbs and jabs that seem to come at us more and more every day. Just as we long for a kinder less complicated life so to do we long for the comfort that is only found when we come home – to our spiritual home. To God who longs to gather us in like a mother hen. AMEN
Now I hope to see you all at the Fair!
The Rev. Lisa Vick is a pastor at Owatonna United Methodist Church.
