I have to confess that I am a notorious procrastinator. I can put off anything until the last minute and this article is no exception. I am writing this on August 16, 2022, the first day of the Steel County Free Fair or SCFF. I have goaled myself that I can’t go over to the fair until this article is done! That’s how much I love the fair and I know many of you, not all, love it too.

The Rev. Lisa Vick is a pastor at Owatonna United Methodist Church.

