...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the
Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It’s Christmas Eve 2022 and I have been contemplating the old familiar story of Christmas and its application for today. Truly it is a glorious time of the year with all of the festivities, decorations, lights, parties, family gatherings, good food, gift exchanges along with the friendly greetings of “Merry Christmas!” However, for some, it is not so glorious. On the surface things may appear bright and cheery, but underneath the bright lights and good cheer, there are dark and gloomy feelings and thoughts. In the story, the angel proclaimed good news of great joy; and the angelic choir sang of peace and goodwill. For many in our local community and around the world, bad news is common: there is little joy and peace is a missing ingredient. So how is one of the greatest stories in the history of world applicable and helpful today?
When I think of the four main characters in the nativity scene gathered around the manger cradling the Christ Child, except for the Magi from the east, the others initially experienced fear. And perhaps the Magi should have been afraid because the first person they met on their journey to Bethlehem was King Herod, an egotistical tyrant who specialized in killing anyone who interfered with his being the king. However, they must not have been aware of his tyranny so they came to ask him where the King of Jews had been born.
Mary was afraid with the angel’s visit wondering about the greeting, “You are highly favored, the Lord is with you.” Joseph had been faithful to Mary, his fiancée, but feared taking her to be his wife because she was found to be pregnant out of wedlock. The shepherd were terrified at the appearance of the angel followed by the angelic choir shattering the darkness of the night encompassing the Bethlehem hills. To a person, their fears were understandable and well founded, but in each case the visiting angels emphatically said, “Do not be afraid.”
Many of our reasons for fear are very reasonable and real. Everyone of these biblical characters had reason to be afraid, and so do we. Human fear can even be a good thing in that it warns us of difficulty and danger. However, when God speaks, we do not need to fear. Instead, we need to listen to hear what God is saying to us.
To Mary, the angel said, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you and you will give birth to a son and He will be called the Son of God.” To Joseph, the angel said, “Do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife. The son conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit; and you will call his name Jesus.” To the shepherds the angel pronounced, “I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all people;” and being joined by the angelic hosts they sang, “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests. And finally, a star appeared to the Magi indicating that they follow the star.
And they all responded without fear following the directions given to them. Mary said, I am the Lord’s servant. May your word to me be fulfilled.” Joseph did as he was commanded by the angel and took Mary home to be his wife. The shepherds agreed and said, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened which the Lord has told us about.” Finally, the Magi followed the star until it stopped over the place where Jesus was.
Each one discarded their fear and followed the word of the Lord in agreement with his direction. I don’t think their circumstances changed but their attitude changed. I am sure that Mary still wondered. In fact the Scripture says, “She treasured and pondered all these things in her heart.” Perhaps Joseph felt a little awkward and may have been aware of the gossip, but he was not afraid. Even though they were despised and looked down upon, the shepherds lost their fear completely. Their job hadn’t changed and their position in society hadn’t changed, but after they had seen the baby Jesus, they told everyone they saw about their experience, and they returned to the fields rejoicing and praising God. And the Magi, well, they worshiped Jesus and after leaving their gifts for Him, they were directed to a different route and arrived home safely.
When Jesus grew up and began gathering disciples, He said, “Believe in me,” and He invited them to follow Him. When we believe Jesus and follow Him wherever He leads, our fear will be consumed with His peace and joy. Our circumstances and our surroundings may not change, but He promises to give us peace in our hearts and joy in our innermost thoughts. Just as Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and the Magi found the direction they received trustworthy, we too will find God’s Word to be trustworthy. When we trust His Word and respond in obedience to His love, He provides and cares for us according to His perfect plan. And just as Mary and Jesus’ disciples experienced, following Him may not be without pain and suffering but it will be the best plan. We can completely trust Jesus to keep His Word of peace and joy!
The Rev. Brent Carlson is pastor at Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna.