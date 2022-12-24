It’s Christmas Eve 2022 and I have been contemplating the old familiar story of Christmas and its application for today. Truly it is a glorious time of the year with all of the festivities, decorations, lights, parties, family gatherings, good food, gift exchanges along with the friendly greetings of “Merry Christmas!” However, for some, it is not so glorious. On the surface things may appear bright and cheery, but underneath the bright lights and good cheer, there are dark and gloomy feelings and thoughts. In the story, the angel proclaimed good news of great joy; and the angelic choir sang of peace and goodwill. For many in our local community and around the world, bad news is common: there is little joy and peace is a missing ingredient. So how is one of the greatest stories in the history of world applicable and helpful today?


The Rev. Brent Carlson is pastor at Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna.

