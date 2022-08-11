The Most Reverend Robert E. Barron was installed as the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester on Friday, July 29, the Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary, and Lazarus. In his homily at the installation Mass, using the saints of that day, Bishop Barron made reference to the three objectives he plans to follow. Mary is “rooted, grounded” in Christ, focusing on Jesus, worshipping the Good Lord. Martha is caught up in hospitality, the works of mercy. Lazarus, being given new life, represents giving witness to what Jesus has done for him, “raising him from the dead.” Thus, “those whom Jesus had liberated and untied will most powerfully convey the truth of Jesus to others.” This is evangelization at its best. “Show others how Christ has brought you back to life, how He’s untied you and set you free.”
How do we see this in our own lives? Can we give witness to what God has done for us? That is indeed a challenging statement, more so than doubling the number of seminarians currently in formation for the priesthood, which Bishop Barron would love to see accomplished in five years. For the average Catholic in the pew every Sunday, what can we say about our faith in Jesus and how He has transformed our lives? If we cannot find the answer, then maybe we need to be evangelized ourselves!
This may seem shocking to some but I recall the witness of someone who did not have the “being saved from hell” story that often goes with “Lazarus” evangelization. The man simply stated that God had saved him from situations of “hell” by preserving him. He went on to say that while his friends went down the path of drugs and drinking, he did not indulge and left that group of friends. He did not claim to be better but saw the grace of God saving him from these sins of addiction, which some of his friends unfortunately entered into, while God saved him from that path. As the saying goes, “There but by the grace of God go I.”
It takes courage to speak and give witness to the power of God working in our lives. We hear of the “toxic” environment, even from our youth, that professing faith in Jesus brings ridicule and rejection. God is old-fashioned, outdated. “We have solved our problems without God”, so some in society say. Yet, truth be told, there are pent-up feelings of hurt, repressed stories of woundedness, that Jesus came to heal and therefore make people whole again. That’s liberation, through evangelization, announcing the Good News that Jesus came for those who suffer hiddenly too! How many are confused and deceived by the lies that they thought were truth? They have tasted the forbidden fruit! God has sent us a Savior to care for the poor, especially poor sinners.
Bishop Barron’s wise plan: Worship God like Mary. Care for the poor like Martha. Evangelize like Lazarus.
The Rev. James E. Starasinich is a pastor at St. Joseph Church, Owatonna and Christ the King, Medford.
