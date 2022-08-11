The Most Reverend Robert E. Barron was installed as the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester on Friday, July 29, the Memorial of Saints Martha, Mary, and Lazarus. In his homily at the installation Mass, using the saints of that day, Bishop Barron made reference to the three objectives he plans to follow. Mary is “rooted, grounded” in Christ, focusing on Jesus, worshipping the Good Lord. Martha is caught up in hospitality, the works of mercy. Lazarus, being given new life, represents giving witness to what Jesus has done for him, “raising him from the dead.” Thus, “those whom Jesus had liberated and untied will most powerfully convey the truth of Jesus to others.” This is evangelization at its best. “Show others how Christ has brought you back to life, how He’s untied you and set you free.”

The Rev. James E. Starasinich is a pastor at St. Joseph Church, Owatonna and Christ the King, Medford.

