20221023_114438 Doug Jones.jpg

We have arrived at 2023! Can you believe it? I can remember all the voices of what would happen at the stroke of midnight 2000. A lot has happened since then. I wonder how many of us thought our world would be in the condition it is today. But folks, there is still something called “hope” in the midst of fear, calamity, heartache, and sorrow.


Doug Jones is the senior pastor at Elevation North Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments