...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense freezing fog will also result in
rime ice on exposed objects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
We have arrived at 2023! Can you believe it? I can remember all the voices of what would happen at the stroke of midnight 2000. A lot has happened since then. I wonder how many of us thought our world would be in the condition it is today. But folks, there is still something called “hope” in the midst of fear, calamity, heartache, and sorrow.
David wrote an inspiring four verses in Psalm 37. He began by reminding us not to worry or to envy the wicked. Ill-gained prosperity can soon fade away, but take notice in verse 3.
“Trust in the Lord and do good.” (vs. 3) Trust is certainly not a popular thing these days with the downfall of politicians, athletes, movie stars, preachers, business people. These downfalls affect every age, sex, race, and social standing of our society. But God never fails! His Word has stood the test scientifically, mathematically, historically, for thousands of years. Read His Word! It always comes true. But we are also to do good. I challenged our church family to give Christmas gifts all year — at least once a week they should intentionally give out love, joy, peace, and hope to someone. Purpose to DO it … it will help them and bless you!
“Take delight in the Lord.” (vs. 4) To take delight is to take the time to know someone. How do you get to know God? Read His Word every day. Go to church. Attend Bible Study. When you pray — stop for a time and listen for His voice. Don’t just read the Bible whenever, or go to church just once a week, or pray only when there is an emergency. You will never get to know God in a real intimate way by spending the least possible time if you desire to delight in Him.
“Commit everything to the Lord.” (vs.5) The Hebrew meaning here is similar to placing the palm of your hand facing upward. Lay an object in it and tip it over without trying to hold on. We think of commit as “holding on” … “doing everything we can to not lose it.” But God says, “Give it to Me and I will take care of it.” Remember, it’s in HIS time! God always wants the best for His children. Always.
“Be still in the presence of God.” (vs. 7) Patience is not one of my virtues. My philosophy is that everything we do must have a faster and better way of doing it. Let me ask you … when was the last time you sat down and pondered over the Sunday sermon? When was the last time when reading your Bible you sat there and meditated on what you read? When was the last time you just sat quietly in God’s presence after you prayed? These days many people just pray “on the go” and most of the prayers are asking God to take care of a problem, and sometimes in our prayers we even tell Him how to do it! Be still!
So in 2023 can we practice TRUST, DELIGHT, COMMIT, AND BE STILL? I pray so!
Doug Jones is the senior pastor at Elevation North Church.