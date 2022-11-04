It crashed to the floor, breaking into an explosion of pieces. Beyond repair. My Grandmother’s serving bowl, now being swept into the trash. “Should have been more careful,” I mumbled to myself. In the midst of the hurried cleaning frenzy, I had lost my grip. So telling of real life. Maybe, like me, you have a special shelf were you store your broken things with the hopes of one day repairing them with super glue. Often, it takes too much work to fix what is broken, easier to just buy new.
Ever feel that way? Broken; shattered; set on a shelf; tossed aside; too much work to restore? “Just get a new one,” the world whispers. “Don’t let anyone see the broken flaws.” Brokenness is inevitable in life. Sometimes it’s from a life event, a broken relationship, broken dreams, or some other kind of loss. We fear this, scared of how it will affect us, frightened to feel vulnerable, terrified of what others will say about us.
In Japan, they’ve made an art out of restoring broken things. There is an ancient practice called Kintsugi, meaning “golden joinery” or “to patch with gold.” At the heart of this age-old custom is turning what is broken into beautiful, cherished art, by sealing the cracks and crevices with lines of fine gold. Instead of hiding the flaws, Kintsugi artists highlight them, creating a whole new design and bringing unique beauty to the original piece. The pottery actually becomes more beautiful and valuable in the restoration process because, though it was once broken, it not only has history, but a new story. The art of Kintsugi reinforces a profound belief that the repair can make things not only as good as they were before, but “better than new.”
Better than new. Soak that in for a moment, especially if you are feeling broken right now.
Dear friends, we are much more than a piece of pottery, or your grandmother's serving bowl, or your even your favorite mug. We are beloved and blessed children of God. This identity assures us that we are never beyond healing. We are never too broken for restoration. We can never be too shattered for repair. We never need to be ashamed of our scars, or of the deep crevices that line our soul, or the broken places of our lives.
Our loving God looks at us, broken bits and all, and calls us Beloved and Blessed. This is because our loving God makes all things beautiful - especially in the broken, no matter how jagged our edges - all from God’s amazing grace. More than this, we are not simply patched back together, with hopes that the glue will stick this time. Our repair and healing is actually never intended to be invisible. Instead our healing is intended to be beautifully lined with shining grace through every scar and broken space. Gold filled crevices of our hearts, now stronger, better, more beautiful than before.
After-all, this is how our God works. To be human is to be inescapably fragile and vulnerable, and it turns out that the surprising character of God isn’t to reject these things but rather to gather them all into a divine embrace. This is what God’s story is really all about - bringing new life to what was broken. God is for the broken. Christ was willing to take on the brokenness of the world so that we may have new life. Blessed are the broken, for they shall be made new.
The Rev. Amanda Floy is the associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
