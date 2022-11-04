It crashed to the floor, breaking into an explosion of pieces. Beyond repair. My Grandmother’s serving bowl, now being swept into the trash. “Should have been more careful,” I mumbled to myself. In the midst of the hurried cleaning frenzy, I had lost my grip. So telling of real life. Maybe, like me, you have a special shelf were you store your broken things with the hopes of one day repairing them with super glue. Often, it takes too much work to fix what is broken, easier to just buy new.


The Rev. Amanda Floy is the associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.

