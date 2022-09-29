This past weekend, Pastor John Weisenburger completed his ministry at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna, with worship and then a special event celebrating his service in that congregation.
While pastors normally use the space in this column for sharing a devotional or inspirational thought, today I wanted to use it as a place of expressing gratitude, both to Pastor John and to God, who has worked through him.
Pastor John has served at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for 17 years. In that time, he has led that amazing community well. He is a wise, measured and non-anxious leader. At the farewell celebration this past weekend, Pastor John said that he was grateful that the congregation had let him “be himself” in his ministry and had supported and loved him for who he was. I think the opposite is true as well. For the past 8 years, I have had the opportunity to watch Pastor John work, and I have seen how he has inspired Our Savior’s to become the community that God created it to be. Pastor John would encourage the people of that church, equip them and then “get out of the way,” so that the Holy Spirit could do its work.
In our larger community, Pastor John has been a tireless voice and advocate for those in need. He has worked to ensure that all of God’s people are welcomed and accepted for who they are. He has spoken out on issue of race and human sexuality, always moving our community towards acceptance, inclusion, and equity. He has been willing to say the “hard things” that others might fear saying. He has worked to strengthen Owatonna and he has cared for its people.
Because of Pastor John’s leadership, there is now a South Sudanese Christian worshipping community that is partnering with and worshipping at our Savior’s.
In the Owatonna Ministerial Association, Pastor John has helped set the tone for collegiality and cooperation. For years, he has coordinated and led the Community Worship Service that happens at the Steele County Free Fair. This is the only time that I am aware of, that the varying Christian faith communities gather to worship and set aside the minor differences in doctrine and practice. It’s a little like herding cats. But Pastor John has earned the respect of all the different faith leaders.
Next week, Pastor John will take on a new role, as the senior pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson. And through the work of the Holy Spirit, he will inspire, encourage and challenge that community.
Owatonna is a better community because of the ministry and presence of Pastor John Weisenburger. To paraphrase Jesus’ words told in the parable in Matthew 25: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Thank you, Pastor John, for all of your work in Owatonna. May God bless you and your family as you step into what is next.