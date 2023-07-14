pastor schlicker mug.jpg

There’s a man in our church who traded houses with his son. It was a good trade for both of them. The son received the larger old two-story with the bigger garage, in which the parents had raised their family. Now that the couple’s children were grown and their space needs were less, they moved into a rambler, which was much better for their needs. And their knees, as it had fewer stairs.


  

The Rev. Greg Schlicker is the Pastor of Discipleship at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments