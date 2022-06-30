As citizens and residents of these United States of America, we join together in celebration of the liberty we enjoy on this long weekend ending with the 4th of July. Throughout the fifty states of this union, we are united as we celebrate the freedom we experience in this great country.
Over 240 years ago our founding fathers and leaders from the 13 colonies signed the Declaration of Independence to proclaim freedom from the tyranny of rulers from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean who showed little or no concern for the well-being of their people settling the new frontier. Perhaps you remember the famous quotes from your U.S. history books, “No taxation without representation” and “Give me liberty or give me death.” The colonists wanted freedom from the rule of law from without; and now having found that freedom, our nation continues to seek the best path of freedom by the rule of law from within our borders.
In 1776 Thomas Jefferson wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” According to that declaration, all people have a right to have life, to enjoy liberty and to discover happiness.
In reading the Scriptures in the Holy Bible, we learn that Jesus came to this earth to set people free and to give us life. In the paraphrase The Message, Eugene Peterson wrote, “I (Jesus) came so they can have real and eternal life, more and better life than they ever dreamed of” (John 10:10). One day while Jesus was talking with His followers, He said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32).
Sometimes, in the quick reading of these words, we take this verse out of the context of what Jesus said, and we abbreviate the statement by saying, “The truth will set you free.” So in brief we take it to mean that my truth will set me free and your truth will set you free. However, when my truth and your truth collide we end up in conflict and we are not free. For example, when we come to a four-way stop sign at a crossroads, we abide by the truth declared by the Department of Transportation. We stop and take turns driving through the intersection. However, if drivers abide by their own “truth” that declares they don’t have to stop at stop signs, a serious collision or even a fatality could occur ending someone’s freedom.
Thousands of years ago, by the call of God, Moses led the people of Israel out of the bondage of slavery on their way to freedom in the Promised Land. Even before Pilate had asked the question, “What is truth?” (John 18:38), Jesus had declared to His followers, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
When Jesus was born in Bethlehem, He came to be the truth for all humanity. He taught that by faith in Him He would rescue us from the bondage of slavery to evil and lead us to real and eternal life which is better than our wildest dreams. Therefore, when we abide by Jesus’ word of truth, we will be set free. In faith, by following God’s plan of loving God with all of our heart and our soul and our mind, and by loving our neighbor as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-38), we will be given a full life and be set free from the bondage of evil. Therefore, according to Jesus who is the truth, we will be truly free.