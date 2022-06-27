One of the biggest parties of the summer is just around the corner! With the gracious partnership of Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Mineral Springs Brewery bringing back the Limited-Edition Pathways Pilsner, Pathways Palooza will be held on July 16 at the Steele County Free Fair Beer Garden. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the evening will run until 10 p.m. You’ll be sure to beat the heat with a night of games, food, and fun! Entertainment will be provided by Steel Canyon and Grand Old Vines with a raffle, 50/50 Split-the-Pot, and silent auction presided by our emcees Dave Otto and Amanda Floy.
Pathways Palooza is Community Pathways’ biggest fundraiser of the year. Last year, we held the event as ‘Raise the Roof’ with proceeds going to our capital campaign for our building expansion. This year, and hopefully every year going forward, Pathways Palooza will be dedicated to raising funds to serve our members directly. Since the 4th quarter of 2021, we have seen major increases in the number of households we serve on a weekly basis. Last August we were averaging 250 families served per week, and over the month of May that number has grown to 400 families each week in The Marketplace.
With the increase in member households needing our help and continued increases in the price of food, Community Pathways is trending to exceed our projected food budget by $100,000. Our programs are still going strong, but only because of the amazing partnerships within the community and our fantastic donor base. If you want to help make a difference in Steele County and have a great night out, please come and support our efforts on July 16!
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.