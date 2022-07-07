With the 90-degree days and all the heat and sunshine filling them, it is hard to think that fall is just around the corner. But it is.

Registration dates and programs are as follows:

Adult Program Registration

Adult Fall Softball

Registration: July 19 – August 2

Cost: $24 per player/$165 per team

Program dates: Last week of August through last week of September. Five weeks of play

Times: 6:30, 7:15, 8:15, 9 p.m.

Location: Fairgrounds Softball Diamonds

Description: Adult Fall Softball league. Co-Rec plays on Tuesdays. Men’s league will play Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays pending each league.

Adult Fall Bag Toss League

Registration: July 19 – August 2

Cost: $30 per team

Program dates: Competitive league play on Thursdays – Recreational league plays on Wednesdays. League starts last week of August for five weeks of play

Times: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m.

Location: Morehouse Park

Description: Adult Bag Toss league. Competitive and Recreational leagues. Double headers each night. The boards are 23’ apart for Recreational teams and 27’ apart for Competitive teams (from front to front of the boards)

Adult Volleyball

Registration: August 23 – September 20

Cost: $30 per player/$235 per team Co-Rec team fee is $205

Program dates: End of October-Middle of March, including playoffs

Times: 6:30, 7:15, 8:15, 9 p.m.

Description: Adult Volleyball league. Men’s, Women’s Top, Middle, and Lower Leagues, Co-Rec Upper and Lower Leagues.

Youth Program Registration

Tackle Football

Registration: July 19 – August 2

Ages: Current 3rd–6th Grade

Cost: $75

Program dates: September 6 – October 15

Times: 8:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Practices: Coaches set practice schedules on weekday evenings

Location: Manthey Park

Description: Games and scrimmages are played weekday evenings (typically Thursdays) and/or Saturday mornings.

Kickoff & first practice: August 25, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at the OHS Football Field. Please bring your shoulder pads to be checked by a coach. Helmets will be issued at the first practice/meeting. Please dress in athletic clothing for this practice/meeting as some skills and drills will be done.

Football

Registration: July 19 – August 2

Ages: Current 1st and 2nd Grade

Cost: $26 program

Dates: Four Saturdays Sept-Oct Times: 9 – 10:15 a.m.

Location: High School Football Field

Description: Four week skills camp. No equipment needed. Put on in cooperation with the Huskies Quarter Back Club and the High School Football Program.

Volleyball

Registration: July 19 – August 2

Ages: Current 1st and 2nd Grade

Cost: $26 Program

Dates: Four Saturdays Sept-Oct

Times: 9–10:15 a.m.

Location: Brown Park Pavilion

Description: Players will work with High School volleyball athletes in learning the very basics of volleyball in a fun setting.

Volleyball

Registration: July 19 - August 2

Ages: Current 3rd–6th Grade

Cost: $45

Program dates: Sept 6 – Oct 29 (excludes MEA weekend)

Times: Practices 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Games: Owatonna Middle School between 8:30-2:30 p.m.

Description: Players will start to learn the fundamentals of volleyball playing in a fun recreational setting

We offer scholarships for our youth programs. If you receive free/reduce lunches at school, medical assistance or social security we may qualify for a scholarship. If approved, you will pay 40% of the program cost. Proof is required along with the application. You can apply on line or stop by our office Monday-Friday 8am-4:30 p.m.

Nikki Callahan is an office assistant for the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department. She can be reached by calling the park and recreation office at 444-4321.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments