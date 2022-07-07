With the 90-degree days and all the heat and sunshine filling them, it is hard to think that fall is just around the corner. But it is.
Registration dates and programs are as follows:
Adult Program Registration
Adult Fall Softball
Registration: July 19 – August 2
Cost: $24 per player/$165 per team
Program dates: Last week of August through last week of September. Five weeks of play
Times: 6:30, 7:15, 8:15, 9 p.m.
Location: Fairgrounds Softball Diamonds
Description: Adult Fall Softball league. Co-Rec plays on Tuesdays. Men’s league will play Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays pending each league.
Adult Fall Bag Toss League
Registration: July 19 – August 2
Cost: $30 per team
Program dates: Competitive league play on Thursdays – Recreational league plays on Wednesdays. League starts last week of August for five weeks of play
Times: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m.
Location: Morehouse Park
Description: Adult Bag Toss league. Competitive and Recreational leagues. Double headers each night. The boards are 23’ apart for Recreational teams and 27’ apart for Competitive teams (from front to front of the boards)
Adult Volleyball
Registration: August 23 – September 20
Cost: $30 per player/$235 per team Co-Rec team fee is $205
Program dates: End of October-Middle of March, including playoffs
Times: 6:30, 7:15, 8:15, 9 p.m.
Description: Adult Volleyball league. Men’s, Women’s Top, Middle, and Lower Leagues, Co-Rec Upper and Lower Leagues.
Youth Program Registration
Tackle Football
Registration: July 19 – August 2
Ages: Current 3rd–6th Grade
Cost: $75
Program dates: September 6 – October 15
Times: 8:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Practices: Coaches set practice schedules on weekday evenings
Location: Manthey Park
Description: Games and scrimmages are played weekday evenings (typically Thursdays) and/or Saturday mornings.
Kickoff & first practice: August 25, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at the OHS Football Field. Please bring your shoulder pads to be checked by a coach. Helmets will be issued at the first practice/meeting. Please dress in athletic clothing for this practice/meeting as some skills and drills will be done.
Football
Registration: July 19 – August 2
Ages: Current 1st and 2nd Grade
Cost: $26 program
Dates: Four Saturdays Sept-Oct Times: 9 – 10:15 a.m.
Location: High School Football Field
Description: Four week skills camp. No equipment needed. Put on in cooperation with the Huskies Quarter Back Club and the High School Football Program.
Volleyball
Registration: July 19 – August 2
Ages: Current 1st and 2nd Grade
Cost: $26 Program
Dates: Four Saturdays Sept-Oct
Times: 9–10:15 a.m.
Location: Brown Park Pavilion
Description: Players will work with High School volleyball athletes in learning the very basics of volleyball in a fun setting.
Volleyball
Registration: July 19 - August 2
Ages: Current 3rd–6th Grade
Cost: $45
Program dates: Sept 6 – Oct 29 (excludes MEA weekend)
Times: Practices 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Games: Owatonna Middle School between 8:30-2:30 p.m.
Description: Players will start to learn the fundamentals of volleyball playing in a fun recreational setting
We offer scholarships for our youth programs. If you receive free/reduce lunches at school, medical assistance or social security we may qualify for a scholarship. If approved, you will pay 40% of the program cost. Proof is required along with the application. You can apply on line or stop by our office Monday-Friday 8am-4:30 p.m.