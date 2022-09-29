Fall is here and the new season brings a new round of maintenance for our parks and building crews.
Athletic fields are getting some work done that cannot be done during an active season. Some of the fall tasks include edging, filling with ag lime and crowning the field. Pavilions, restrooms and irrigation lines are getting winterized. Park restrooms are expected to all be closed by October 31, with work crews beginning to close in mid-October.
The Fire Hall Tower Rehabilitation is slated to be finished mid-October. These repairs will alleviate water infiltration into the building and structural repair.
The front of city hall is undergoing some exterior work which includes replacement of individual bricks, selective tuckpointing, infill of mechanical vents that are no longer needed, the replacement of the terracotta chimney caps, limestone sealant replacement and replacement of all sealant at the windows.
Two other buildings on the West Hills Campus are getting a facelift with a fresh coat of exterior paint. C11-Henderson Hall and Vevle Hall is getting a refresh of the front vestibules, dormers, window trim, metal flashing and the soffits, as well as replacing some decorative wood.
The Park Department also administers the Deer Management archery program for the City of Owatonna. The goal of the program is to cull the herd of deer within the city limits of Owatonna. Applicants register with a $20 non-refundable administrative fee and are required to pass a proficiency test. Signs are posted at the entrances of those parks with archers. Those parks include: Cashman, Hammann, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, Kriesel, Leo Rudolph, Manthey, Maple Creek, Mineral Springs, Nass Woods and North Straight River Parkway.
All Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Hunting Rules and Regulations are in effect throughout the program. The program takes place October 23 through December 18. Hunters are required to communicate with park staff weekly and must report deer taken within 24 hours to the Parks & Recreation Office along with typical reporting protocol.
Brooktree Fall Special – Buck-a-Hole Green Fees now through the end of the season. Cart rental fees are regular price.
Mary Jo Knudson works for Owatonna Parks & Recreation.
