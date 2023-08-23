Starting in 2026, this self-funded program will allow workers to collect up to 20 weeks of a partial paycheck to recover from a medical condition or care for ailing family members. The percentage of wages paid out to low-earners will be greater while the percentage to higher wage earners will be lower. The average payment will be two-thirds of their wages.


  

Carolyn Treadway is part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments