The meanings of words change over time. Equity is one of those words. In schools, however, while the application of equity has evolved and expanded, the fundamental meaning of equity has not changed. Equity to most educators simply means giving students what they need to thrive. Until recently, the term had little political valence. This is because equity has historically advanced and expanded under the leadership of both political parties.


Matt Berg-Wall is the coordinator of educational equity and EL programming for Owatonna Public Schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments