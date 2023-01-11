The meanings of words change over time. Equity is one of those words. In schools, however, while the application of equity has evolved and expanded, the fundamental meaning of equity has not changed. Equity to most educators simply means giving students what they need to thrive. Until recently, the term had little political valence. This is because equity has historically advanced and expanded under the leadership of both political parties.
I associate the modern push toward equity in education as beginning with Lyndon Johnson’s Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965. Among much else, ESEA recognized that schools serving more students living in poverty need more resources than schools with more affluent enrollments. This allowed schools to equitably deliver opportunities that were otherwise only available to schools in wealthier communities.
From there, equity advanced under Nixon. In 1969, the Nixon administration added funding for refugees to ESEA. In addition to helping schools serve refugees more equitably, Nixon advanced equity for girls and women by passing Title IX in 1972. This act initiated a gradual expansion of equitable access to opportunities in schools. This investment in equity has paid dividends as our society has benefited from half of the population being able to more fully develop their potential and contribute their talent. To this point, women today earn 4-year degrees at higher rates than men.
Equity continued to advance under Ford. In 1975, his administration passed what eventually became known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). At that time, US schools educated only about 20% of students with disabilities. In 2020-2021, the law benefitted over 7 million students. I suspect we all know someone who has benefitted from this law. Furthermore, I suspect none of us would wish away the expansion of equity afforded our disabled family members and neighbors by the disability rights movement, which culminated with the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 by George Bush.
In education, equity continued to expand under Reagan who, in 1984, appears to be the first president to put the word “equity” into ESEA with an update, the Women’s Educational Equity Amendment. Furthermore, the Reagan administration recognized that immigrants – not just refugees – need greater support in school and, therefore, provided additional funding to schools serving immigrant children. This financial support has helped pay for English language instruction and bilingual services and was uncontroversial enough to pass a Republican-controlled Senate and a Democratic-controlled House.
As recounted briefly above, equity has a history of expansion and advancement regardless of politics. This long history of equity has led educators to see equity as common sense, non-controversial, a value that guides our work as a first principle. We continue to apply that principle to the evolving needs of the students and community we serve. Thus, equity continues to advance and evolve in service of inspiring excellence in every learner, every day.
Matt Berg-Wall is the coordinator of educational equity and EL programming for Owatonna Public Schools.