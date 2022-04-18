Like falling dominos, each step of community growth triggers the next.
How did more than more than 40 industries and 500 retail and professional businesses wind up in Owatonna? Some of these companies began in Owatonna while others have relocated here to become part of the community.
Under the direction of the City Council, the Community Development Department works closely with several agencies to plan growth and redevelopment. This collaboration has created a diversified industrial and commercial base that drives other aspects of growth. While growth doesn’t completely follow a sequential process, the following domino effect largely contributes to the changes being experienced in Owatonna’s development trends.
Domino #1 Industrial & Manufacturing Expansion
Over the past several decades, we have focused our efforts on supporting industrial and manufacturing companies to expand in or relocate to Owatonna.
Domino #2 Job Creation
Successfully expanding Owatonna’s industrial and manufacturing base has led to the creation of a multitude of new jobs in our community, especially over the last few years. Some employees who fill these roles commute to work from around the region, others have lived in Owatonna for many years and others decide to move here to be closer to work.
Domino #3 Housing
As more people find themselves commuting to work here, more wish to call Owatonna home. Relocation trends have driven an increase in demand for additional housing options in town. The occupancy rate in Owatonna’s multi-family apartment complexes has been hovering around 99 percent indicating a need to build additional options. This attracts housing developers. A 2020 Housing Study projects this demand for housing to continue for the foreseeable future. The study also provides recommendations on the amount and types of housing to satisfy demand from current and future residents. As a result of this demand, new market-rate apartments and workforce housing options have been recently built or are in the planning stages.
Domino #4 Services
Population increases attract additional commercial investments. This includes restaurants, services, health care and other hospitality services. Commercial businesses looking to expand tend to watch growing communities such as Owatonna to determine if it can adequately support their business. Some national restaurant franchises have minimum population requirements. For example, chain restaurants such as Olive Garden will only locate in areas with populations of greater than 100,000.
One of the City Council’s four Key Focus Areas in its Strategic Plan is “economic vitality through collaboration and partnership with city enterprises, other public entities, Owatonna Partners for Economic Development (OPED) and private entities, support economic development efforts that attract, retain and create quality jobs to ensure a diverse economic base, a resilient and growing city tax base.” Essentially, the City’s goal is to create an environment that is attractive to industrial companies, housing developers, restaurants and other businesses. The aspects of development that require City Council approvals are focused on supporting all four dominos in the community development process.
Community development strategies have led to Owatonna becoming known as an economic powerhouse in Southern Minnesota. As a thriving regional center, we are consistently ranked among the most livable small towns in the country.
For additional information about Owatonna’s community development, please visit owatonna.gov to view the City’s Strategic Plan and the 2020 Housing Study or owatonnadevelopment.com to view the Retail Market Analysis.