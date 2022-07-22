Although it seems like yesterday, it is now easily half my life ago that I began waking up to the sound of Todd Hale’s voice on the radio, my having moved here just ahead of the July 4th celebration in 1986. Not one to sit idly and wait for the perfect fit, II picked up the first job available---as a carpenter for pre-constructed homes---almost immediately. I added evenings as a bartender and occasional community education instruction soon after. In a little over two more years, budding family and newer house as incentives, I got on to a company that would ultimately cover most of my MBA while I clawed my way from the bottom rung to the second-to-the-bottom rung over eighteen-plus years. While that ended on a somewhat make-believe “conflict of interest” clause, and I even started a business quite far out of town, my hearth & home has remained here throughout. Over the past two blurry pandemic years I have surpassed my previous record for length of time in one house, lived more than half my life in Owatonna, and am now entering my sixth year of these monthly missives, the longest continuous writing assignment of my career.

Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.

