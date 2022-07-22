Although it seems like yesterday, it is now easily half my life ago that I began waking up to the sound of Todd Hale’s voice on the radio, my having moved here just ahead of the July 4th celebration in 1986. Not one to sit idly and wait for the perfect fit, II picked up the first job available---as a carpenter for pre-constructed homes---almost immediately. I added evenings as a bartender and occasional community education instruction soon after. In a little over two more years, budding family and newer house as incentives, I got on to a company that would ultimately cover most of my MBA while I clawed my way from the bottom rung to the second-to-the-bottom rung over eighteen-plus years. While that ended on a somewhat make-believe “conflict of interest” clause, and I even started a business quite far out of town, my hearth & home has remained here throughout. Over the past two blurry pandemic years I have surpassed my previous record for length of time in one house, lived more than half my life in Owatonna, and am now entering my sixth year of these monthly missives, the longest continuous writing assignment of my career.
I suspect that I am preaching to the choir, but Owatonna is quite a decent place to live. Aside from being what I call the “center of the southern Minnesota star” (with distal points of Northfield, Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea & Mankato), the past ten years have finally opened up the long awaited four lanes in both easterly & westerly directions. We (Owatonna) have approximately doubled our total number of traffic semaphores; almost every business has expanded, and several more have located here. I don’t have specifics to cite, but total housing units, single and multi-family combined, are also likely doubled.
I’ll also bet that I’m not the only one often driving by the site of the new Owatonna High School, rising just south of land where I was told over 36 years ago the eventual new high school would go. I lived near the next expected location (the former Willow Creek school, which I thought should have been named “Socrates”, because it didn’t last long on Hemlock); and, while I thought higher ground might be more appropriate, the location exactly along that recently completed east/west Highway 14 four lanes seems to be a punctuation point of the past thirty-six years. Not taking all the credit per se, but my presence certainly didn’t deter this. My contributions run mostly in coaching a few youth sports, certainly not very earth-shaking. Kudos to those far-sighted community leaders, business experts and a chamber of commerce that seems to work well with the city administration.
On the subject of high schools, I often cite my own place of secondary education, Hibbing High School, as a standard of measurement to which few, if any, can measure up. Opened just after the original Owatonna High School, but about 100 years before the new Owatonna High School, Hibbing’s has been called “the castle in the woods” and “the school with the golden doorknobs” for its comparative splendor, even opulence. I won’t belabor the point herein, but I Internet searches will bring up various media articles, often centered around Hibbing’s world-class auditorium, including a quaint ghost story (J-47); and, Nobel laureate in literature, Bob Dylan, whom most of us remember as Robert Zimmerman, whose father ran an appliance store. Perhaps the only high school to have a list of docents for guided tours, quite a few friends and a number of foreign visitors have all been duly impressed at viewing its hallowed halls. On a more down-to-earth note, however, the comment fielded from a fifteen-year-old was “Why would anyone put something this nice in a high school?”.
Nonetheless, I await seeing, and perhaps subbing, in Owatonna’s brand new high school just over a year from now. As I often point out to foreign visitors, in the U.S., especially small towns, the biggest point of pride is the community school system. Education, according to our founding fathers, is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Let us all look forward to that.
Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.
