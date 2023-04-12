maggie goldade.jpg

“Tick tock goes the clock, two more minutes to play.” Children see a quick flicker of lights as they hear this sing-song warning. Two minutes later a timer goes off and the class sings, “Hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to group we go.” Children quickly arrange their materials, push in their chairs, and head to the carpet. When they get there, some sit in a carpet square, others in a cube chair for a defined space, and some in a floor rocker so that they can move to help them focus on the teacher. One other student didn’t make it to group. He takes a moment behind the classroom cubbies to talk with the paraprofessional, reviews expectations, and joins a few moments later.


Maggie Goldade is the Early Childhood Supervisor for Owatonna Public Schools.

