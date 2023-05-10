This summer we will vacate the old Owatonna High School and move into the new Owatonna High School. While the new high school construction continues to be on time and on budget, the district has been busy deciding what to do with the current school. Based on the recommendations of the Existing OHS Citizens’ Task Force, the school board voted to move the district office into the C Plaza, gymnastics into the current gymnasium, the facilities department into the agriculture building, and to demolish the rest of the building. The track and stadium field will remain as will the tennis courts.


Bob Olson is the director of facilities, infrastructure and security for Owatonna Public Schools.

Recommended for you

Load comments