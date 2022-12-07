As I reflect on the challenges of the last few school years, I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and their hard work, resiliency and “do whatever it takes” attitude. Owatonna Public Schools is committed to fulfilling our vision to inspire a community of learners with equitable access to high quality, innovative learning opportunities ensuring all students are college, career and life ready.


Michelle Krell is the Assistant Superintendent at Owatonna Public Schools.

