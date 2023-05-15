Owatonna Hospital, part of Allina Health, received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that rates patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Owatonna Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.
“This honor recognizes the dedication to quality and safety by all of the dedicated caregivers and staff at our hospital. That is not something that happens by accident. All of us are committed to providing our community with the best possible care,” said Michael Johnston, president, Owatonna Hospital. “Earning this grade is a significant achievement and a well-deserved honor that belongs to all of the dedicated Owatonna Hospital team members.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But Owatonna Hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see Owatonna Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.