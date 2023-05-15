Owatonna Hospital

(File photo/southernminn.com)

Owatonna Hospital, part of Allina Health, received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that rates patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Owatonna Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.


