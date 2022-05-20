The 2021-2022 school year is wrapping up and OHS student council is busy with finals, spirit weeks, and preparation for the upcoming fall.
OHS student council recently hosted two water stops at the annual From The Heart races. Thank you to our volunteers and all who helped make the annual run a possibility.
We have just wrapped up Spring Fling Week. We started Spring Fling Week last year as a way to make up for a restricted Homecoming week due to Covid-19. Student council brought it back close out the school year with plenty of spirit. We kicked off the week on Friday the 13 on the OHS practice fields with an Owatonna favorite, Powderpuff (girls football). Grade divided teams faced off in flag football on a perfect spring night and celebrated the Junior class victory! Powderpuff brings out a crowd of supporters and plenty of competitive energy.
Students and staff dressed up in spirit week favorites: Monday- college wear, Tuesday- tropical day, Wednesday- middle school/elementary outfits, Tuesday- grill dad vs. soccer mom, Friday- jersey day. Spring Fling Week came to a close on Friday, May 20 in the OHS tennis parking lot with the Last Chance Dance. Throughout the week, “Senior Kisses” were for sale at lunches for underclassmen to write a note to delivered with a Hershey Kiss to their favorite seniors at graduation.
Also on Friday, May 20, Owatonna Student Council headed south of town to pick up trash on our adopted highway. Following, we hosted our annual picnic where we held our last meeting of the year, inducted the new executive board, and enjoyed each other’s company before the dance.
The application process for the 2022-2023 OHS Student Council has been finalized, and we will be announcing your next school leaders at the end of May. Thank you to all who applied, interviewed, and hope to make a difference in the upcoming school year!
As a senior myself, I want to express my gratitude for the Student Council and the greater Owatonna community over the past years. I joined in the sixth grade with a simple intention of helping my peers and growing my community. Since then, I have had the opportunity of coordinating with a wide range of administration, government officials, Owatonna students throughout all grade levels, student leaders from across Minnesota, and the incredible people who make up Owatonna High School Student Council. I am honored to have been part of an organization which helped me grow as a leader, student, and person more than I could have ever imagined seven years ago. On behalf of the graduating class, thank you for your continued support over the years.
In closing, I am excited to announce next year’s Student Council Executive Board: President Lileigh Nuguyen, Vice President Reegan Lindholm, Secretary Maxum Nguyen, and Historian Sarah Snitker.