As school approaches and we are finally getting past the hottest month in recorded history, there is nothing the student body and staff appreciate more than a new school with air conditioning. Air conditioning is certainly not the only plus, as the new school will also contain enough parking and maybe even some functioning bathrooms for a change. If you would like to see these commodities in action, come check out the open house for students and families on August 22, 2023. Our school is not the only thing experiencing changes.


  

Lauren Packard, Ayoub Farah and Fisher Merxbauer are all members of the 2023 Owatonna High School Student Council.

