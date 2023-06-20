This year was an eventful one for the student council! We organized various activities that made a significant impact. Firstly, we orchestrated the final homecoming celebration at the original Owatonna High School, which turned out to be a memorable event. Additionally, brought the parade route back downtown which garnered positive feedback from the community. One of the highlights was our collaboration with the NHS (National Honor Society) to host an amazing pickleball tournament, which was widely appreciated.


  

Jaedynn Tjon will be a senior next year at OHS and is the upcoming historian for the 23-24 school year.

