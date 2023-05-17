With the school year soon coming to a close and summer right around the corner, many students are finally taking a long-awaited breath of fresh air following exam season and the end of this semester. Whether it be graduation, traveling, or just being able to soak up some sunshine, summer has finally made its return. There have also been many exciting developments coming from the Owatonna High School student council this past month, which will be the focus of today's update.
Starting with Spring Fling, which as of writing this update is actually in full bloom, no pun intended. With the snow and general cold finally out of the way, there are many things for students to enjoy as the heat begins to set in, such as slushies being sold at lunches and fun dress-up days that are occurring throughout the week, like pajama day, tourist day, class color day, and more.
Two significant events during this week include Family Feud and Powderpuff. Family Feud was held on May 15th at 7:00 in the high school’s small group forum and was a very fun game-show-styled event. Students and teachers went head to head trying to guess the answers to weirder and weirder questions. On Wednesday of this week, students will enjoy a short day on the high school campus and the ability to attend some fun elementary school games in the gym. Powderpuff Football will be held on Friday, May 19th at the high school's practice football fields and costs $5 for entry or a food shelf donation. Powderpuff is a fan favorite, and students are already practicing in preparation for the event.
Recently, the applications for next year’s council occurred and have since come to a close. The council is now in the process of deciding its members for the following school year and has finished choosing its newest members for the executive board, which include positions such as president, vice president, treasurer, and historian.
After spring fling week comes to an end, the last significant event will be graduation as we send our goodbyes to our council seniors and hold our final meeting of the year, which is both exciting and bittersweet.
To stay up-to-date on any events occurring on the council, feel free to follow us at @ohsstudco on Instagram and Twitter, and remember that our meetings are open to anyone willing to participate! Thank you all so much for this amazing school year, and we at the Owatonna High School Student Council wish everyone an amazing summer!
Ishaaq Roble is he Junior Class President and Aisha Idow is a Freshmen Council Member on the Owatonna High School Student Council.