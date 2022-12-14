...Areas of Fog into Early Afternoon...
As winter rolls around in Owatonna, the approaching holiday season is evident in OHS.
Aside from the poor driving conditions, endless amounts of shoveling, and snowy, squeaky shoes, the Student Council has decorated the commons for winter. Lights, trees, and ornaments twinkle, and the lunch room is watched over by a Husky with a big red nose. The students are also getting into the swing of things as people break out their festive wear, flannel pajamas, and holiday socks. The Carolers are singing Christmas songs and the Dinner Ensemble is playing holiday music; everyone is looking forward to the break, that’s for sure.
On December 22 — the day before Christmas break — the Council will be hosting Ho-Ho Bingo for OHS’s students and staff. Participants will tune into a bingo live stream and will have the opportunity to play and win prizes like chips and candy; this will also be a pajama day at the high school on this day.
Once winter break has passed, the Student Council will get to enjoy a much needed break until February. During the week of Valentine’s Day, students will be able to send a can of Crush to a classmate. This was a great fundraiser last year, and a lot of people had a fun time compiling donations so that they could send hundreds of cans to Mr. Maine’s Calc 2 class. I won’t spoil all of the fun things that will be happening for this year’s Snow Week, but a lot of old favorites will be emerging, as well as some new activities.
Powderpuff will be a widely loved event that will be making another appearance this year during Snow Week; students will also be able to purchase slushies during lunch and enjoy a plethora of winter activities. The Council has already started preparations for Snow Week and all the festivities involved, and we are excited to provide a week of fun and spirit to the school.
With any luck, the Student Council will enjoy a Holiday Party and a great end to 2022. We’ve had a great past year, and I can not wait to see everything that this group will accomplish.
OHS Student Council hosts open meetings in the Small Group Forum at the high school every other Thursday morning for anyone who might be interested in participating or seeing how we work together to put on such great events.
Lileigh Nguyen is the president of the Owatonna High School Student Council.