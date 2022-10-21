Wrapping up MEA break at Owatonna High School, the Student Council is looking strong. After a very successful Homecoming week, which started on September 26th, the council is buckling down to handle Cash Drive in November. This past Homecoming, the council was delighted to provide sand volleyball and a movie night along with a wonderful parade and dance. The Friday night football game was also a community favorite with a big win by Owatonna and an unprecedented halftime performance by the OHS’s Cheerleaders, Marching Band, and Dance Team; our Homecoming court performed a dance medley as well! It was a great week filled with decorations, dress-up days, and school spirit.
We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone in the community who helped with Homecoming and made it such a great success. The ability to organize such wonderful events comes from the massive support we receive from our school, peers, and community; we appreciate you immensely.
Owatonna High School’s next big event to look out for is Cash Drive. This year, our school will be raising money to support a Wisconsin-based charity called the Canopy Center which focuses on preventing child abuse and helping those who have had to experience it. This charity was brought to the council’s attention by a beloved alumni, so we are super excited to raise money for such a worthy cause. Cash Drive starts Monday, November 14th, and goes through the 18th. We’ll kick it off with an awesome pep fest. Events like Basketball Extravaganza, an Art Splash, and a Pickleball Tournament will be making an appearance along with some popular dress-up days.
Throughout the week, incentives to collect more donations will be offered. No spoilers on what those will be though! Class competitions and lunch activities–intrinsic parts of any good Cash Drive–will also be present, and we’ll wrap up our week with a great dance in the lower commons. This is worthwhile cause and we’re honored to organize a week that will raise needed of funds for charity, and be a lot of fun for the students.
Our Student Council also completed their roadside cleanup this past weekend on a blustery but sunny day. The council carpooled out to Highway 30 and spent about an hour cleaning all the trash out of the ditches. It was a great time, and we’re looking forward to doing it again in the spring with some bonding. The Student Council is also looking forward to a couple of days in early November when our council will have the opportunity to attend some great leadership conferences across the state. Our South Eastern Division conference (SED) and The Forum at Cragun’s will be great opportunities to connect with councils from across the state, get new ideas, and meet new friends. We’re looking forward to that.
OHS Student Council hosts open meetings in the Small Group Forum at the high school every other Thursday morning for anyone who might be interested in seeing how to work together to put on such great events.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.