Wrapping up MEA break at Owatonna High School, the Student Council is looking strong. After a very successful Homecoming week, which started on September 26th, the council is buckling down to handle Cash Drive in November. This past Homecoming, the council was delighted to provide sand volleyball and a movie night along with a wonderful parade and dance. The Friday night football game was also a community favorite with a big win by Owatonna and an unprecedented halftime performance by the OHS’s Cheerleaders, Marching Band, and Dance Team; our Homecoming court performed a dance medley as well! It was a great week filled with decorations, dress-up days, and school spirit.

Lileigh Nguyen is the Student Council President at Owatonna High School

Recommended for you

Load comments