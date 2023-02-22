...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE...Wright, Carver, Scott and Steele Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The balmy and tropical 30° weather of late has filled the high school with a new sense of hope. Although many are aware of this “Fool’s Spring” (soon to be followed by “Second Winter”) people are enjoying the warmer temperatures and melting snow. More students are taking lunches outside of the building, and the walk from one’s car to the nearest set of doors is no longer comparable to the ninth level of Dante’s Inferno.
February also brings Snow Week into the building at OHS. Voting for the Snow King and Queen opened a couple of weeks ago and came to a conclusion with the school-wide pep-fest Monday. Semi-finalists competed in lip-sync battles before students voted live for the 2023 Snow Week Monarchs. The top 5 candidates included Lauren Bangs, Riddhi Bhakta, Ella Hayes, Emily Jacobs, Emily Schmidt, Benjamin Bangs, Blake Burmeister, Drew Henson, Coda Richardson, and Cael Robb, with Drew Henson named Snow King and Emily Jacobs named Snow Queen.
The Soda Crush fundraiser is also in full swing with students paying 50 cents to send a can of crush to someone of their choosing. It is always fun to see students get involved, and the Student Council frequently moves hundreds of cans around the building.
Unlike how we have previously done it, the Snow Week dance was held last Saturday as opposed to the end of the week on Friday. Following the boy’s basketball game, students were able to enjoy a night of dancing and slushies. As for our Snow Week events, Family Feud slots filled up in just minutes, so we are excited to host the game show this week. Powderbuff will also be fun to watch or participate in as teams go head to head in a bracket-style volleyball tournament.
The Snow Week pep fest will be the last school-wide pep fest of the year, which is a bit bittersweet. Having accomplished so much with Homecoming and Cash Drive, all that the council has left is powering through Snow Week and tackling our Spring Fling week in a couple of months. I’m sure we will stay busy though, we’re in the works of running a mental health awareness week, and we have a lot of fun ideas to look into. Whatever the case, I know we will have a great Snow Week, and I look forward to seeing what else we can accomplish this year.
OHS Student Council hosts open meetings in the Small Group Forum at the high school every other Thursday morning for anyone who might be interested in participating or seeing how we work together to put on such great events.
Lileigh Nguyen is the president of the Owatonna High School Student Council.