The balmy and tropical 30° weather of late has filled the high school with a new sense of hope. Although many are aware of this “Fool’s Spring” (soon to be followed by “Second Winter”) people are enjoying the warmer temperatures and melting snow. More students are taking lunches outside of the building, and the walk from one’s car to the nearest set of doors is no longer comparable to the ninth level of Dante’s Inferno.


Lileigh Nguyen is the president of the Owatonna High School Student Council.

