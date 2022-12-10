...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation,
including freezing drizzle and light snow. Snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple
hundredths of an inch are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will develop in addition to the
wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto
roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and
overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The
potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and
into late Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Frankie Valle and the Four Seasons had a big hit in 1975 with “December 1963 – Oh, What a Night!” I think November 8, 2022, will go down in history as “Oh, What a night!”. There were surprises for people on both sides of the aisle. Some were happy, some were greatly disappointed. That is usually how elections go. Not a red wave, not a blue wave. Hopefully, a purple wave that spells real work can be done with the new legislative session in January.
A recap:
In May, lawmakers believed they had reached an agreement that would pass some significant legislation. However, in the end, the GOP majority leader Jeremy Miller (and the GOP) declined to go along with the compromise and walked away from any deals. What did this mean?
No change in taxes and no rebate check.
No agreement on a way to boost police recruitment monies and help communities
with the fastest-growing rates of violent crime.
No K-12 spending plan.
No $1 billion health and human services bill.
No family leave, sick or safe time.
No local jobs and projects plan.
What did pass?
The Hero checks plan.
A bill to refill the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
An $18.4 million drought-relief bill.
A growler bill for some qualifying distilleries. (Whew! Glad we could all agree on that one.)
What will the new legislature look like in 2023? To begin, 35 of the 201 members will be people of color. (In the state of Minnesota, 24% of the population is people of color. In the legislature, 17% will be). 2023 will see the first transgender legislator and the first Black woman senator, Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Springs. In fact, she will be the first Black woman to hold any of the top four leadership positions EVER in the state of Minnesota! I believe there will also be six Native Americans serving.
How does the end of the year look for President Biden and Minnesota? While his popularity has not gone up much, Minnesota will be the beneficiary of millions of dollars from the Build Back Better and Infrastructure bills. (Note: No Republican from Minnesota voted for these.)
$4.8 billion for roads and bridges.
$119 million for clean water projects.
$850 million over five years for public transit. (To date we have received $166 million).
$24.6 million in 2022 and 2023 to build of a network of EV chargers across the state.
$90.7 million for clean energy and power.
There is also money coming for airports, weather resilience, ports and waterways, pollution cleanup, broadband and more. This is money for much-needed repairs and progress for our state.
We have been through a lot these last two years, no matter our age or circumstance. Today I will end by wishing you a very Happy New Year. We all have hopes and dreams for ourselves and our children. We all want to see Owatonna prosper and live together without quarreling and bickering over things that only serve to divide us. May 2023 be a year that we can put aside our differences and recognize that we are more alike than different. Amen.
Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.