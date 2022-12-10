Frankie Valle and the Four Seasons had a big hit in 1975 with “December 1963 – Oh, What a Night!” I think November 8, 2022, will go down in history as “Oh, What a night!”. There were surprises for people on both sides of the aisle. Some were happy, some were greatly disappointed. That is usually how elections go. Not a red wave, not a blue wave. Hopefully, a purple wave that spells real work can be done with the new legislative session in January.


Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.

