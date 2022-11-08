Halloween has transformed for me as my children have grown up. I had many years in frantic chaos as the children got dressed in their costumes to prepare for a night of Trick and Treating. Then there was the inevitable whining as kids all hopped up on sugar were expected to quickly transition to bedtime to prepare for school the next morning. If I ever run for president, it will be to permanently move Halloween to a weekend night. A shallow platform for sure, but I am confident the parents’ votes will be mine.
This year there were so many warm days leading up to Halloween. This was one of the most beautiful Minnesota Halloween’s that I remember. It reminded me of the Halloween in 2001. Although I am a farmer’s daughter, I am unlike my dad who could remember the winter we received over a foot of snow on Dec. 14, or the year we received five inches of rain on Aug. 15, or that 1972 was an especially dry summer, but the 2001 Halloween was memorable.
We lived in Nebraska at the time. It was a beautiful evening. Weather in Nebraska is gentler in the fall and winter, although too often accompanied with a miserable wind. After getting the kids dressed in their crappy homemade costumes, we headed out to beg for candy, mostly the kids that is. I never was one of those cool moms who dressed themselves up with a flashy Halloween costume. Getting my children ready was challenging enough. However, in 2001 I went all out. I planned my costume for months, bought new clothes for it, and even put on some extra weight. Sure enough, my ensemble was perfected. I completely pulled off the look of a full-term pregnant woman. I waddled from block to block for about an hour and a half, and after arriving back home and battling the kids at bedtime, I finally sat down. I started to feel that perhaps I ate a few too many milk duds. “I don’t feel great,” I complained. Sure enough, a few hours later, I went into labor and delivered my daughter the following day. Thankfully, I was blessed with long labors otherwise this kiddo would have been born on Halloween which would be a rough day to have a birthday. “No, I am not going to your lame party. I can get way more goodies trick or treating. Plus, I heard your mom’s birthday cakes are complete fails.”
This year I dressed up as a groundskeeper, basically wearing my outfit for the day plus the prop, a rake. In my need for efficiency, I committed to multitasking, dispensing treats and raking the leaves. Donning a pair of white gardening gloves, I briefly considered dressing as a mime, but thought most kids probably wouldn’t get it, and would just think my pale face meant I wasn’t getting enough Vitamin D. Being outside seemed to throw off the kids a bit, since they are used to going up and ringing the doorbell without an adult prowling around the yard. I shouted out to a few of them, “Come on over,” but perceived that made things worse. “Should we even stop here? That weirdo with the rake seems like a creep. Yeah, no KitKat is worth it”
I made up for the awkward situation by providing a generous offering. Years ago, one of our neighbors gave out soda to the kids. She was a huge hit. My mom did this as well, so I purchased several boxes of mini sodas. At 7.5 ounces, they were probably the standard serving back in 1920. I also distributed candy bars. When the first kids arrived, I told them they could choose a candy bar. “If your mom lets you have pop, help yourself to a can.” “My mom doesn’t let us have caffeine,” said one of the youngsters, as he grabbed a Dr. Pepper, while his brother snagged a Mt. Dew. I didn’t say a thing. This was not my battle to fight. Later, another kid exclaimed, “This house is jacked.” I was tempted to mention that the house actually didn’t buy the treats but was distracted with the term “jacked” being used in any way as a reference to myself or belongings. I was beaming, which no one could see because by this time it was dark.
There are a couple of videos circulating on the internet of a couple of trick or treaters arriving at a house only to find the candy stash completely depleted. In a moment of beautiful charity, the kids take candy from their bags and put it into the bucket for other kids. I shared this lovely image with my kids. “Can any of you imagine doing that?” I asked. “No chance,” one of them retorted. “Yeah, we would have thrown eggshells at their house?” said another. “The parents probably staged the whole thing,” said another.
I guess I could focus on my children’s lack of generosity, their desire for retaliation or cynicism that not all on the internet is reality, but I am going to focus on their honesty. They know who they were at that age and recognize their faults and failings. I also appreciate that my daughter likely never egged a house because then she would have known that throwing just the eggshells would be futile, lacking the volume to actually hit a house. “Oh, who sprinkled confetti on our yard last night? Wasn’t that sweet?”
The quantity of trick or treaters was down a bit this year. It is hard to estimate how many visitors will arrive on any given Halloween. Underestimating always seems a bit cheap. This year I have too many leftover candy bars and cans of soda. Perhaps, they can be served at Thanksgiving or wrapped up for Christmas gifts. That’s the thing about Halloween, quickly forgotten as we move on to the next holidays. Except for 2001, always a memorable one for me and my daughter.