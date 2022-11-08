Halloween has transformed for me as my children have grown up. I had many years in frantic chaos as the children got dressed in their costumes to prepare for a night of Trick and Treating. Then there was the inevitable whining as kids all hopped up on sugar were expected to quickly transition to bedtime to prepare for school the next morning. If I ever run for president, it will be to permanently move Halloween to a weekend night. A shallow platform for sure, but I am confident the parents’ votes will be mine.


Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

