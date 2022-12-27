First off, I hope you have all had a wonderful holiday season. Second, whoever decided that family games on Christmas foster good spirits and love was inherently wrong.
I love my family, but in no way does that correlate to a quiet, fun, easygoing round of board games. The first thing my mom did when we were preparing for our annual game of Clue was ban my computer from the table so that I didn’t use any spreadsheets. They must fear my power, because what’s more jolly than furiously cataloging every card that each person may or may not have? Nothing. Despite my best attempts at negotiation, I was forced to use paper like the rest of the family, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me.
If you are unfamiliar with Clue (the game or the movie), the objective is to figure out who–of the six characters–has committed a murder, with what weapon, and where in the house. My revoked computer privileges did nothing to stop me from spreadsheeting the entire game on a big legal pad, but I was unable to win. I apologize for how convoluted this explanation may seem if you haven’t had the pleasure of a two-hour family game of Clue, but suffice it to say that it’s awfully hard to move across the board when you aren’t rolling dice higher than a two.
Halfway through this little spiel is too late of an attempt to convince you that I’m not competitive, but that would be a lie anyway. Truth be told, I woke up on Christmas morning determined to win, but I suppose that wishful thinking can only do so much.
Wretched Clue experience behind me, I was determined to salvage my game-playing reputation when I challenged my brother and my friend to Risk–a strategy-based game where players aim to conquer their enemies’ territories by building an army, moving troops, and engaging in battle. What followed was an excruciating hour of loss after loss. Even promising to spare the fake families of my fake army if they won did little to influence the dice in my favor. My game pieces were falling left and right and having an army conquer Asia, Africa, and both Americas is only fun when it’s your army. On one hand, because I was losing so badly, I received a mandatory handout of troops each turn that kept me in the game. On the flip side… I was forced to continue losing the game.
Terrible week of losses aside, I think board games are a great way to connect with friends and family. There is such a wide variety that spans word games, strategy, humor, and everything in between. Whatever you might be interested in, there is certainly a corresponding game. Board games aren’t as appreciated as they should be, so next time you find yourself settling down to watch the paint dry, consider a game of Clue, or Life, with friends and family instead.