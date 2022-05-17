What a spring we have had!
Wind, cold and rain it seemed like it would never stop! I had memories popping up on my Facebook feed of perennials blooming a year ago; this year I was lucky if I saw anything green even popping through the soil. As gardeners we have to have patience, but this year it was pushed to the max. But soon we forget the cold dark days of spring when we can finally get into our gardens and do what we love.
Some of you may have heard about the No Mow May promotion this spring. What does it really mean you ask? I read a fact sheet put out by the University of Minnesota Extension with some answers to great questions.
Does it really help the pollinators? The answer is yes if you have plants in your yard that can flower in May, such as dandelions.
Are there benefits to your lawn if you let your lawn grow longer ? It will help shade the soil surface, which can affect the germination of weed seeds and also help your lawn deal with other stresses such as heat and drought.
Will not mowing in May have negative effects on your yard? During a warmer spring, when the grass is actively growing it could lead to a reduction in the density of your grass — because it has not been stirred up, if you think of it in those terms. When May is over and you then resume mowing, if you have an excess amount of clippings you do need to remove them from your lawn. Leaving clippings on your lawn is always a good idea, but not when it becomes excessive.
Will the pollinators benefit from you putting up a sign letting everyone know what you are doing? Well pollinators can’t read, but your neighbors can and they may or may not agree with your lawn care approach. So it is up to you if this movement is right for you.
Another thing you can do this spring for your garden is do a soil test. If you have never done one, it is an easy thing to do. If it has been a few years since you have done a test another one might be in your future. It will help get your garden season off on the right foot. At the Extension office we have soil test bags, the form you need to fill out and a brochure explaining on how to collect the soil samples. The samples are then sent to the Soil Testing Laboratory on the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota and you will be mailed your results.
Our Steele County Master Gardeners are holding our Annual Plant Sale again after a two year hiatus, due to Covid. We will be in the Community Center on the Fairgrounds, 1380 South Elm on May 20 and May 21. Friday hours are from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8-11 a.m. This is our major fundraiser for our group.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to support University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener programs within Steele County.