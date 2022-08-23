Googling the search term “music” brings up 9,200,000,000 results in six-tenths of a second; if that doesn’t clue you in to the herculean scope of something seemingly so simple, I don’t know what will. Music seems to be an integral part of most people’s lives but it’s hard to truly understand just how intrinsic it is.
Music is one of the most universal methods of expression and communication for humankind, and it is present in the everyday lives of people of all ages and from all cultures around the world. You hear it in commercials promoting products from technology to food. It’s a subconscious part of driving a vehicle for many people, and is the backtrack for everything from games to social media to restaurants. It is so instrumental in the function of the world that people hardly notice it’s there anymore. It’s a constant in every part of life, whether we realize it or not.
In an effort to understand its impact on my own life, I spent a day cataloging every time I interacted with music. It started before the sun had even risen with the strum of guitar chords echoing out of my alarm. Music was present again on my early drive to work as I listened to an instrumental playlist — 5:30 is just a little too early to listen to anything with words. When I clocked in at my job, music played there too, and was a welcome morale boost throughout the day. I drove around town listening to music in my car, and then enjoyed it again as I sat down to write this article, with Experience by Ludovico Einaudi playing in the background. Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik was the sound of a doorbell, and instrumental versions of everything from Taylor Swift to the Beatles played at a dance class I attended.
Music can raise someone's mood, get them excited, or make them calm and relaxed. It is a tool that increases happiness and productivity. Music also inspires memories. For example, movie and video game soundtracks mean more than the notes and melodies, they inspire stories, victories, and losses in people who experienced that film or game. Some songs sound like sticking your head out of the passenger side window in the middle of summer — hair whipping in your face, the moon as the only source of natural light... It’s the feeling of being endlessly young with nothing to fear. That’s the kind of power that music can hold.
Music is so broad. With 60,000 songs being uploaded every day to Spotify alone, the vast scope of music lends itself to hundreds of genres and billions of listeners with specific tastes and preferences. Yet, despite the expansive spread of available music, people are still able to connect with it. Music brings people together in many ways, finding common interests and shared favorite songs can bring friends together. Concerts, musicals, and festivals — all events that place music at their very core — are also examples of places where people can come together.
I can hardly do justice to the importance of music. It shows up at work and in schools. It is a tool for learning and a means to let loose and have fun. It bridges cultures and differences and brings people together. It grows and builds individually and uniquely with each and every one of us, and it is a lifelong conglomeration of experiences and struggles and love. At least, that’s what music means to me.
Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.