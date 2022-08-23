Googling the search term “music” brings up 9,200,000,000 results in six-tenths of a second; if that doesn’t clue you in to the herculean scope of something seemingly so simple, I don’t know what will. Music seems to be an integral part of most people’s lives but it’s hard to truly understand just how intrinsic it is.

Lileigh Nguyen is an Owatonna student heading into her senior year. She enjoys reading, spending time outside, and being the favorite middle child in a set of triplets. Connect with her over email at lileigh.nguyen01@icloud.com

