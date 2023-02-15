“Where are we going, and why am I in this handbasket?” (Seen on a bumper sticker)
Continuing the thread from last month’s column, I’ve found that the real challenge lies in deciding which wisdom to follow. By this I refer to apparently competing adages. To wit, “The wheel that squeaks is the one that gets oiled” versus “The duck that quacks is the one that gets shot”. So in any situation, it is important to understand whether you are a wheel or a duck.
This introspection is, in part, the result of my own inquisitive nature and the experiences it has provided, like them or not. At one company, after listening to the required annual update for insurance, explaining the greater cost for lesser coverage, we were asked if we had questions. Already covered elsewhere, I raised my hand. My question was a simple as I could make it: “Why does my wife’s company insurance cost me $3000 per year less, but still better?” Aside from disrupting the cohesive train of thought our HR director had planned (I got called by the wrong name twice in the next five minutes), I also got called into my manager’s office the next day, and was told that my question had been inappropriate. It wasn’t until a couple years later, at another company (not surprisingly), that I related the story to a co-worker. He explained that I should have asked “When is the company picnic this year?”, so I know that now. It should have been obvious.
A similar event happened to a friend of mine, a man who holds a master’s degree in chemistry and the natural personality of a salesperson, a position he had held successfully with in industrial chemical supplier for several years. When his superiors rolled out a new game plan, he asked “What is the expected ROI of this project?”, a question that I, with an MBA in marketing, would think is among the most important analyses to be considered. He, too, was called into his manager’s office, and despite otherwise good reviews, was told he did poorly in his intra-corporate communications. For those of you not up on business terminology, “ROI” means “Return On Investment”; and, “poor intra-corporate communications” means “you asked a question no one could answer”, to their own chagrin. By “their chagrin” we mean “his getting fired”.
On the subject of chemistry, however, perhaps the best insight came in high school years ago, when the younger of my two brothers watched the chemistry instructor write an equation on the board, delineating a process that resulted in the answer: a caustic substance, sodium hydroxide. “That’s a LYE!” Ken shouted, getting a swift look and sudden realization from his teacher that Ken was, as typical, correct. Ken would eventually graduate summa cum laude from college (math & computer science); and, after a short stint in that field, return to studies and eventually come out of Mayo Medical with an MD (pathology) & PhD (biochemistry). Like most of his elder siblings, he remains an inveterate punster.
To be fair, I should include a vignette from our middle brother, Tom. Asked by his American History teacher what he might state about a more famous Thomas, that being Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, my brother pointed out that “If he was alive today, Thomas Jefferson would likely be the most remarkable man on the planet”. Her interest piqued by such an insightful declaration from a mere tenth-grader, she asked, simply, “Why do you say that?”, no doubt hoping for some deeply profound nugget of wisdom. Nonplussed, Tom answered “He’d be over two-hundred years old”. Some things, be they questions or answers, should be obvious.
Genetics can be a blessing or a curse. Maybe both.