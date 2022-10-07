Last month, this column listed issues that were top of mind to Steele County Fair attendees: education; covid; crime; inflation; energy policy; and memories of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan – discussing in detail education and gasoline prices. This month, the focus is on the reason that crime is an issue of concern.
The Sept. 28 front page headline of the Owatonna People’s Press read: "OPD annual report shows crime rate amongst lowest in region." Wonderful news. I congratulate Steele County and all who work in law enforcement for this accomplishment, because Owatonna really is a safe place to live.
But the fact that the same cannot be said about larger cities in this state and across the nation makes crime an issue very much on the mind of voters.
The day following the good news printed in the OPP, the Wall Street Journal ran a headline "In crime-weary Chicago, some consider not voting." The article addressed the belief of citizens, especially Black Chicagoans, that the mayor will do nothing to contain the spread of drug related crime.
Chicago is not the only city with headlines proclaiming the rise of crime; on Aug. 14, NPR ran a headline, "A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work"; in Los Angeles, ABC News reported on July 12th that homicides have reached the highest level in 15 years; ABC News in Portland Oregon ran a headline stating "Portland stats show a dramatic rise in violent crime." One need not look hard to find a plethora of stories describing the increase of crime in other communities. These cities are Democratic strongholds. But their citizens no longer trust elected officials to address the problem of crime.
On Oct. 3, the Wall Street Journal ran an article about citizens in Philadelphia managing their own protection. The article quoted Sonja Bingham, age 53, a member of the self-described Old Lady Gang, “The city’s not going to help us, so we have to do this ourselves.” She monitors drug dealers in a neighborhood park. The same article discussed a Philadelphia housing developer with hundreds of rental units who “spends nearly $2 million a year on private security because of what he says is inadequate police protection.”
Jason Riley, a Black columnist wrote in a recent WSJ column that Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner “prides himself on not prosecuting lawbreakers, and the results are what you might expect. The city set an all-time record for homicides in 2021 with 562 deaths.” Riley pointed out that “Blacks are a little more than 40% of the population but about 85% of those killed. In addition, 1,800 people were shot and wounded last year, which might be related to the fact that more than 60% of people arrested on gun charges faced no penalty and were turned loose.” Despite these telling statistics, Mr. Krasner is quoted in Riley’s column as saying, “We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness; we don’t have a crisis of crime.”
Democrats were not always apathetic about crime control. The former mayor of Philadelphia, Michael Nutter, a Black Democrat, was tougher on crime. He was incensed about Krasner’s attitude towards crime, “I have to wonder what kind of messed up world of white wokeness Krasner is living in to have so little regard for human lives lost, many of them Black and brown, while he advances his own national profile as a progressive district attorney.”
Residents of even the most left-leaning cities are voting out Democrats soft on crime. Chesa Boudin, the Democratic district attorney of San Francisco, was ousted in a recall election early this summer. The New York Times reported that the ouster of Boudin was a “backlash by more politically moderate San Franciscans — a coalition of Democrats, independents and Republicans — who grew agitated by persistent property crimes and open drug use.”
Steele County Fair attendees were especially disgusted with Gov. Tim Walz’s response to riots after the tragic death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis Police Third Precinct is still a burned-out ruin and Minnesota Democrats led the “Defund the Police” movement. CNN reported on September 25 that the Minneapolis police force has shrunk from 900 in 2020 to 560 last August and that the murder rate remains extremely high.
So while Steele County residents can celebrate the respect for law and order that prevails in our local community, we cannot expect our larger communities and the state in general to prosper until politicians who are more concerned about the criminal than the victim are voted out of office.