I continue to be amazed by the resilience of Minnesota’s small businesses that weathered the tough years of the pandemic. With many of our state’s businesses still in recovery mode, we should be doing all we can to help them flourish. Pending legislation, however, looks to make it more difficult to conduct business in Minnesota.


Sen. Gene Dornink represents District 27 in the Minnesota Senate. He can be reached at sen.gene.dornink@senate.mn or 651-296-5240

