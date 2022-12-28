Jan. 1 is a very important day. Sure it is the beginning of a new year, 2023. But if you like to fish trout, it is the opening day of the winter catch and release trout season. All the streams in southeastern Minnesota are open for catch and release angling.


Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

