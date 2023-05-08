Suppose you have experienced chronic pain that keeps you awake at night and prevents you from doing activities. In that case, you probably have learned that treating this pain is difficult. What do you do when you do not get relief from Tylenol or Motrin? Do you want to take Oxycontin or Percocet for the long term?
Narcotic drugs, or opioids, are often prescribed for severe pain, such as cancer-related, following surgery or an injury. However, narcotics can have significant side effects, such as sedation, constipation, and respiratory depression, and they can be highly addictive. There is also a risk of overdose and death with the use of opioids, especially when they are misused or used in combination with other substances.
Alternatively, alternative medicine refers to a broad range of non-conventional therapies that assist pain management. Alternative medicine approaches may be better suited for individuals with mild to moderate pain or as complementary therapies with conventional medical treatments. It is important to note that alternative medicine approaches are only sometimes regulated or scientifically validated, and there may be potential risks associated with their use.
Let me give you a few options that you may find helpful:
1. Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR): This type of meditation-based therapy focuses on increasing awareness and acceptance of thoughts and emotions in the present moment. MBSR effectively reduces chronic pain by reducing stress and anxiety, increasing pain tolerance, and improving overall quality of life. Research has also shown that MBSR can improve physical function and reduce the need for pain medication.
2. Qigong and Tai Chi: These are traditional Chinese movement-based therapies that involve slow, flowing movements, deep breathing, and meditation. They help reduce chronic pain by promoting relaxation, improving balance and flexibility, and reducing stress and anxiety. Studies have also shown that these practices can improve physical function and reduce the need for pain medication.
3. Pain reprocessing therapy: This is a type of therapy that aims to help individuals reframe their relationship with pain and reduce its impact on their lives. It involves techniques such as visualization, relaxation, and mindfulness. It effectively reduces chronic pain by reducing negative emotions and increasing pain tolerance. Research has also shown that this therapy can improve overall quality of life and reduce the need for pain medication.
4. Acupuncture: This is a form of traditional Chinese medicine that involves the insertion of fine needles into specific points of the body to stimulate healing. Acupuncture effectively reduces chronic pain by reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and triggering the release of endorphins (the body's natural painkillers). Acupuncture has been used for thousands of years in Chinese medicine successfully. A surprising use is as a surgical anesthesia.
5. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT): This type of talk therapy focuses on identifying and changing negative patterns of thinking and behavior. It effectively reduces chronic pain by improving coping skills, reducing anxiety and depression, and improving the overall quality of life.
6. Chiropractic therapy: This alternative treatment involves manipulating the spine and other joints to improve alignment and relieve pain. It effectively reduces chronic pain by improving the range of motion, reducing inflammation, and releasing muscle and joint tension. Studies have also shown that this therapy can improve physical function and reduce the need for pain medication.
7. Biofeedback: This type of therapy involves using sensors to monitor the body's physiological responses, such as heart rate and muscle tension, and providing feedback to the patient. It effectively reduces chronic pain by increasing awareness of the body's reactions to stress and pain and teaching patients how to control these responses.
8. Physical therapy: This type of therapy involves exercises and stretches to improve strength, flexibility, and range of motion. It effectively reduces chronic pain by improving overall physical function, reducing inflammation, and promoting the healing of injured tissues.
Each therapy listed reduces chronic pain by addressing different aspects of the pain experience. However, the effectiveness of each treatment can vary depending on the individual and the type of pain they are experiencing. Working with a healthcare provider knowledgeable about alternative care is essential to determine which therapy or combination of treatments may be most effective for everyone’s needs.
Ultimately, choosing between narcotic drugs or alternative medicine for pain management should be made in consultation with a healthcare provider. In some cases, combining conventional and alternative therapies may be the most effective approach for managing pain while minimizing the risk of side effects and dependence on narcotic drugs.