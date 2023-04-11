Aries: Four of Cups. Don’t put on a brave face. The more you fake it, the more drained and tired you’ll feel. It’s OK to need a break and to take some time for yourself so that you can become reinspired. The opportunities that are right for you won’t pass you by. There’s still time to accomplish your goals. Don’t burn yourself out.
Taurus: Five of Wands. Stand up for what you want and for what you believe in. There may be some disagreements with people you care about, but they can be successfully resolved through negotiation. If you have the same end goals as the folks you’re disagreeing with, you can come to a creative solution. Don’t tie your energy up with inaction and fear. It will only cause anxiety if you do.
Gemini: King of Cups. You will get much further with emotional honesty than you will with any manipulation tactics. Make sure your actions and words fit with your true values and feelings. You have a powerful ability to communicate, use this power for diplomacy. Healing can occur through commitment to open and honest dialogue. Part of communication is listening. Try to do so without getting defensive.
Cancer: Six of Pentacles. This month will bring success your way and possibly some unexpected financial gain. This is a month of harmony for you, and it’s important for you to work to maintain balance. Cultivate gratitude and open-hearted generosity. These attributes will open you up to all kinds of blessings. What you’re putting out into the world is being received. Allow yourself to reap the benefits with acceptance and grace.
Leo: Two of Wands. Survey your life and all that is before you and put the past to rest. This is a month of dreaming and expansion. Connect with what you truly want for yourself. If you don’t yet know, give yourself the gift of time to figure it out. The world is open before you and there are a variety of paths you could take. One hint to help you: pursue what has heart and meaning to you, and you can’t go wrong.
Virgo: Three of Cups. Focus on enjoying your family and friends and all the abundance in your life. Celebrate successes. Take more time for socializing. There is an energy of comradery around you, and it’s time to go out and have fun!
Libra: Knight of Cups. Indulge in romance and poetry and art. Stuff your eyes with beauty. Be intentional in surrounding yourself with the people and things that lift you up and elevate your senses. Your relationships may require some reinvigoration. Be imaginative and don’t hold back.
Scorpio: Justice. As you well know, actions have consequences. What happened in the past and was never fully resolved comes around again this month to get final resolution, for better or for worse. Take responsibility for your part in things and do your best to make amends where necessary. Where you’ve sewn good seeds, you’ll see a good harvest.
Sagittarius: Two of Cups. Partnerships of all kinds take precedence. Whether you’re looking for a partner in business or romance, or currently have one, these relationships require your attention. Make sure you’re giving them proper attention and care. If you’re looking for a partnership, the energy this month bodes well for finding the right kind of person. Just remember to put yourself out there.
Capricorn: The Hanged Man. This is your month to build patience and cultivate inner peace. Practice trusting that everything will work out in its right time. Practice believing that your interference isn’t always required. Recognize that sometimes, when you do interfere, you make things worse. Work on your powers of discernment, take some time for reflection and observation before you act.
Aquarius: The Lovers. You have decisions to make this month around what you need vs. what the people you love need. Your mission is to learn how to balance the needs of yourself with the needs of others so that all are honored. Remember your individuality, but don’t forget your part in the community.
Pisces: Queen of Wands. Get out in nature and spend some time with plants and animals. Your creativity is sparking up a storm and there’s inspiration everywhere for you to draw from. Drink it in wherever you can, and then get to work making something beautiful from it.