Aries: Four of Cups. Don’t put on a brave face. The more you fake it, the more drained and tired you’ll feel. It’s OK to need a break and to take some time for yourself so that you can become reinspired. The opportunities that are right for you won’t pass you by. There’s still time to accomplish your goals. Don’t burn yourself out.


Jessica Jascha, of Owatonna, is an herbalist, tarot reader, witch, and chocolate connoisseur. Contact her at jaschabotanicals@gmail.com

