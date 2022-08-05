Think back to when you were growing up … Who helped you during the tough times or through some of life’s uncertainties? Each one of us can think of that person that lifted us up and made us better. They were our mentor and our friend. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota does just that. We put a mentor and a friend in a youth’s life, to stand in their corner and support them through the good and difficult times. Right now, one in three children are growing up without a mentor. Together, we can change that!
The word “mentor” is a big word. It can be intimidating and make us feel like we couldn’t possibly be good enough, smart enough, or powerful enough to fill the role. But it’s really not that scary. Being a mentor is simply being a friend, a sounding board, a cheerleader. If you can show up and listen, you can be a great mentor!
There are so many ways to be a mentor. Through your church, your neighbor, coaching a sports team and through a mentoring program like Big Brothers Big Sisters.
At Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), we have so many ways to be a mentor, we have something that will work for everyone. Most people know about our community-based mentoring. It is highlighted in the newspaper and on social media. The mentoring match does fun things out in the community. BBBS matches you with a youth that has similar personality and interests. Not interested in doing this alone. You can be in a couple’s match with your partner or a family match with your whole family – plus a BBBS staff member will be dedicated to helping you along way. It’s fun to be a Big! It’s not only impactful on the youth but 99.3% of our Bigs say their Little changed their life for the better.
Not sure if that style of mentoring will fit in your life? BBBS offers several other programs that take place during the workday at local schools. Our partnerships with AVID and REACH classes make mentoring a natural component to their curriculum. These programs feature scheduled meetings with planned activities either in the classroom or virtually from your desk. They meet every other week for 30 minutes. That’s only 1 hour out of 720 hours in a month! We can all make that work. Many local employers are also supportive of employee participation in these programs.
We all have excuses of why we can’t mentor. Let’s look beyond these excuses and think about why we should mentor. We know the impact on youth that are mentored:
• Higher career aspirations
• Improved academic performance
• Better relationships with family and peers
• Improved self-confidence
But mentoring also impacts the mentor. Here are just a few of the benefits:
• Better connection to community
• Employees who volunteer in their community are less likely to leave their job
• Increased happiness
• Combats depression
• Increases life satisfaction
This is something we can all do for our local youth. Take the next step and sign up to be a mentor today.
Michelle Redman is the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, which serves Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.
