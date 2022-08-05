Think back to when you were growing up … Who helped you during the tough times or through some of life’s uncertainties? Each one of us can think of that person that lifted us up and made us better. They were our mentor and our friend. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota does just that. We put a mentor and a friend in a youth’s life, to stand in their corner and support them through the good and difficult times. Right now, one in three children are growing up without a mentor. Together, we can change that!

Michelle Redman is the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, which serves Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.

