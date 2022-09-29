Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) is October 3-8. It’s a time to raise awareness of mental illnesses, fight discrimination and provide support to people whose lives have been impacted. This year it takes on significant importance because so many people are experiencing poor mental health due to the impact of the pandemic. Anxiety and depression have increased dramatically. We can see the angst in our community — people with short tempers or who are easily frustrated.

Sue Abderholden is the executive director of NAMI Minnesota.

