My favorite time of the year is from September until the end of December. I love Fall with all of its colors and Halloween. Decorating for the holidays is something I enjoy, although I must say it has scaled back as I have aged. I cannot imagine that there will ever be a time when I won’t have a Christmas tree. Minnesota can keep January through March, possibly April as well. If I were a bear, hibernation would most definitely be a welcomed activity of mine during that time.
Of course, this time of year is often for remembering, gathering with family and looking ahead to things we want to accomplish in the new year. I have so many memories of Christmas. None of them are bad, although I’m sure there were times that were less than happy or perfect, I am blessed with only fondness for what I do remember.
As an only child, there were always lots of presents. My favorite present, of all things, was the game of Perfection when I was probably about eight. I played it the entire day. It was challenging to me, and I wanted to improve my time with each attempt.
I have spent Christmas living on both coasts. As a teen living in North Carolina, I got a lovely sweater I had wanted and couldn’t wait to wear for the day. Never mind that we were going to Charleston, South Carolina to visit and the temp there was 85! I did indeed wear my sweater but was anything but comfortable. In California, visiting friends in Los Angeles, its wonderful to have a fire on Christmas Day, even when the temperatures are once again not conducive to it. Despite the fact that a warm Christmas sounds wonderful (especially this week with the bitter temps), having been raised in the North, it just doesn’t feel like Christmas without snow.
Once married with kids, there were new Christmas memories to be made. Our daughter was born a week before Thanksgiving and that first Christmas, she could fit inside the stocking. Then there was the Christmas morning hungover Santa story. But what family doesn’t have those. There were drives to Iowa on Christmas morning listening to Christmas music while it lightly snowed in the hills along the river.
Our tradition has always been opening presents on Christmas morning, so watching the kids open their gifts was always a joy. Our daughter got a cabbage patch doll named Olivia one year. Olivia was her constant companion for some time to come. By the time Olivia was set aside, she had been dragged around, was dirty and I’m pretty sure she was puked on at one point but was still worthy of a hug. Our son loved his trucks. There was a tow truck that had lights and sounds that he wore out and we had to buy him a second one a couple of years later. As a teen, it was video games with his friends. And I’m pretty sure he had several of the newest thing.
As the kids became adults, we travelled more, as we could split the cost. We went to Memphis for the Christmas season, returning home on Christmas Eve. That trip was my husband’s present. He thought we were going to Chicago. We surprised him with Graceland since he is a huge Elvis fan. We let him know as we got in the car to leave the morning, giving him unexpected GPS directions. I’m pretty sure it took him until we reached Missouri to get excited with the fact that we were going to Memphis. It was either shock or perhaps too early in the morning to process, as we left at four a.m. He did indeed enjoy the surprise.
Getting the Christmas tree became a source of wonderful memories. When the kids were teens, we started cutting our own live trees, as the artificial tree we had used for years was getting to be past its prime, with branches missing or misshapen. An annual event, cutting the tree and bringing it home and then decorating became a favorite family tradition. Many memories are tied to the ornaments that were placed on the tree. Ornaments the kids made or that were given by friends always brought a smile to my face. In one of our moves, we lost all of our ornaments somehow. While it was sad at the next Christmas, we started getting ornaments with new meanings to them and I honestly cannot recall the ones we lost any longer.
As families age and change, they adapt. Our son got married this year and so Christmas traditions change. Our daughter has been on her own for many years, but often returned for getting the tree. This year we were busy and didn’t see as many light displays as we usually do. Dad and I got the Christmas tree on our own for the first time ever.
Of course, as I look forward, I am excited for grandchildren and seeing the joy of Christmas through their eyes. There will be Christmas concerts and lights to see and presents to be opened as the cycle begins itself all over again with another generation. And, God willing, I will be able to be a part of those new traditions for years to come. I wish each and every reader a Merry Christmas, which I realize is my tradition, and an abundance of peace, joy, good memories and most importantly Hope.