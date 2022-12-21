My favorite time of the year is from September until the end of December. I love Fall with all of its colors and Halloween. Decorating for the holidays is something I enjoy, although I must say it has scaled back as I have aged. I cannot imagine that there will ever be a time when I won’t have a Christmas tree. Minnesota can keep January through March, possibly April as well. If I were a bear, hibernation would most definitely be a welcomed activity of mine during that time.


Dr. Emma Hansen is a licensed foster care provider, trainer, writer and educator. She can be reached at theitthingmama@yahoo.com.

